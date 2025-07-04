Giada De Laurentiis Never Orders This Pasta Dish At A Restaurant

When you go to a restaurant, it's always worth it to order something you don't usually make for yourself. Giada de Laurentiis definitely subscribes to this mindset, as there's a certain pasta she would never order on a night out. In an interview with The Messenger, the Italian food maven said she steers clear of lemon spaghetti (aka pasta al limone), since she can "make it better at home" (via Food Republic).

Lemon pasta is a creamy dish that's well worth the time, but perhaps not worth paying for at a fancy restaurant. A basic pasta al limone recipe uses only a few ingredients: Spaghetti, lemons, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and often some kind of fat like butter or cream. Most Italian restaurants offer far more creative pastas, so it's no wonder why de Laurentiis prefers to order something else. But don't get things twisted like a piece of fusilli — she still has plenty of affection for this lemony dish.

In her recipe for lemon spaghetti on her website Giadzy, the celebrity chef writes that the dish is a best-seller at her Las Vegas restaurant Giada. The restaurant's version adds shrimp and mascarpone, making it a little more special. And in a Tasting Table interview about Giada's favorite springtime foods, she commented that "lemon spaghetti along with a Peroni [beer] is probably one of my favorite ways to spend my summers."