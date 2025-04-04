Giada De Laurentiis Tells Us Her Favorite Springtime Superfoods, From Squash Blossoms To Lemony Sardines – Exclusive Interview

Can you walk us through some of your daily food rituals, whether at home or on the road?

Daily food rituals? Well, they do depend on whether I'm at home or I'm on the road. But at home, I usually start my day — and don't laugh — but I start my day with chicken broth with a scoop of collagen.

Oh, that sounds good.

And then, I move on to either a piece of sourdough toast with avocado and some flaxseed, or I do oatmeal topped with some olive oil and some nuts, like almonds, usually. That's usually what I have. And then a coffee. I usually have a double espresso, and then maybe one later in the day if I need it. And then usually just small meals. I have about four small meals a day, breakfast included.

And that can vary depending on where I am. Making sure I get enough protein. Protein is everything right now in my fifties; sadly, I feel like I choke down protein all day long ... But so that's why my cookbook — I did a lot of chicken marsala meatballs and skinny chicken parm and stuff like that — just because I was like, oh my God, I got to find tons of different ways to love protein.

And then a lot of times just if I have people over or just every once a couple of times a week, maybe once a week, I have an alcoholic beverage. And what I love is to have a Peroni just because it's so light and refreshing, and I don't feel heavy after I drink it. And so I think for me, that is so fun to have. But anyway, that's basically sort of the bird's eye view of what I have on a regular daily basis.