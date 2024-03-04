Giada De Laurentiis' Trick For Chicken Parmesan With No Breading And Full Flavor

Whether you're looking for a healthier take on chicken parmesan, or simply want to make a lighter version of the meal, celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis has come up with a way to eliminate the breading without having to sacrifice the flavor. Instead of using a seasoned breadcrumb mixture and shallow frying the chicken, De Laurentiis opts to marinate her chicken before cooking. By marinating the meat in a blend of olive oil and spices, she infuses the chicken with flavor in each bite.

In her skinny chicken parm recipe, which she shared on TikTok, De Laurentiis marinates her chicken in olive oil, dried Sicilian oregano, and Tuscany salt. This marinade is then brushed onto the chicken breast, and the chicken is pan-seared and topped with your traditional chicken parmesan toppings. You still get all the flavors of chicken parmesan that you love, but by pan-searing the chicken, you also get a subtle hint of that delicious caramelization that meats receive when they are browned.