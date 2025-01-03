Giada De Laurentiis' Tip For Avoiding Flavorless Butter Pasta
Giada De Laurentiis has given foodies cooking tips for nailing the most complex dishes to the simplest. Today, we're exploring her tip for perfecting arguably the most straightforward dinner in the home cook's oeuvre: butter pasta. Beloved by picky eaters, kiddos, and adults alike, butter pasta consists of its two eponymous ingredients and nothing else (unless you want to add in a few flavorful extras). As such, the quality of those two ingredients counts. Bland pasta or one-note butter will have nothing to hide behind. For this reason, De Laurentiis' ultimate tip for taking butter pasta to flavorful new heights is using high-quality European butter (via her official blog Giadzy).
To do it, says DeLaurentiis, simply cook your pasta as normal in a pot of salted boiling water until al dente. Meanwhile, melt the butter in a skillet over medium heat (no worries if it browns a little). Then, simply grab a pair of tongs and transfer your cooked pasta to the waiting butter to toss. No need to drain — any lingering pasta water will level up the creaminess of the butter sauce (and save you from having to wash a colander after dinner).
A little garlic, lemon juice, fresh parsley, or even minced anchovies can take your grown-up butter pasta to the next level, as well. We even like topping our butter pasta with a fried egg for a savory breakfast.
What makes European butter stand out?
Compared to American butters, European butters boast a richer, more pronounced flavor and a thicker, luscious texture. If you've never worked with it before, the chief difference here comes down to butterfat. U.S. regulations require that butter has at least 80% fat — a noticeably less rich quotient compared to European regulations, which demand 82 to 90% butterfat and no more than 16% water content. Longer churning creates more butterfat (aka pure butter), so European butter is churned for longer. That higher butterfat content also facilitates a faster, more even melt and deeper yellow hue, all of which lends well to butter noodles. This one simple ingredient can make a significant difference in taste and texture, and considering 8 tablespoons (one stick of butter) is enough per pound of pasta, there's no need to break the bank for a top-tier, ultra-simple dish.
European butters can be found salted or unsalted. Opt for salted butter for built-in seasoning (hello, minimal prep time!), or opt for unsalted butter to have greater control over the flavor profile. Not all European-style butters are created equal, either. The wide range of options can include Irish butters like Kerrygold ($4.99 per ½ pound at a Target in New York) or even the vegan European-style salted plant milk butter by Miyoko's ($5.79 per ½ pound). There are also a number of high-quality French butters on the market, from Présidente ($5.39 for a seven-ounce block, via Amazon) to the pricier artisanal Beurre D'Isigny French AOP butter infused with coarse sea salt ($25.99 per 8.8-ounce block).