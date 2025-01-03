Giada De Laurentiis' Tip For Avoiding Flavorless Butter Pasta

Giada De Laurentiis has given foodies cooking tips for nailing the most complex dishes to the simplest. Today, we're exploring her tip for perfecting arguably the most straightforward dinner in the home cook's oeuvre: butter pasta. Beloved by picky eaters, kiddos, and adults alike, butter pasta consists of its two eponymous ingredients and nothing else (unless you want to add in a few flavorful extras). As such, the quality of those two ingredients counts. Bland pasta or one-note butter will have nothing to hide behind. For this reason, De Laurentiis' ultimate tip for taking butter pasta to flavorful new heights is using high-quality European butter (via her official blog Giadzy).

To do it, says DeLaurentiis, simply cook your pasta as normal in a pot of salted boiling water until al dente. Meanwhile, melt the butter in a skillet over medium heat (no worries if it browns a little). Then, simply grab a pair of tongs and transfer your cooked pasta to the waiting butter to toss. No need to drain — any lingering pasta water will level up the creaminess of the butter sauce (and save you from having to wash a colander after dinner).

A little garlic, lemon juice, fresh parsley, or even minced anchovies can take your grown-up butter pasta to the next level, as well. We even like topping our butter pasta with a fried egg for a savory breakfast.