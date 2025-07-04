17 Best Happy Hours To Go To Before A Broadway Show
There are an almost endless number of restaurants and bars in New York City's theater district. Of course, if you like to treat yourself to a nice drink or appetizer before going to a Broadway show, you may know that habit can become expensive very quickly. After all, many establishments within close proximity of the city's theaters are known to sell incredibly overpriced drinks and food.
Now, as a performer in the entertainment industry who has lived in New York City for close to 10 years, I've come across some incredible spots for a great happy hour before a Broadway show — which I'm happy to share with you. Along with restaurants I've personally experienced, I've included establishments recommended to me by trusted friends (which I plan to eventually visit).
Each of these spots offers a happy hour with unbeatably priced drink and food options and a wonderful atmosphere. Plus, you'll be just a few blocks (or even steps) from the Broadway theater where you're catching a show. And while all listed prices are accurate as of this writing, keep in mind: They're subject to change.
5 Napkin Burger
At the corner of 45th Street and 8th Avenue, you'll find 5 Napkin Burger. It's happy hour runs Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to close. You can get discounted draft beer and wine by the glass, deals on Tito's vodka, and $4 bottles of Brooklyn and Hi Life beer (among other options).
I recently visited 5 Napkin Burger before seeing "Gypsy" on Broadway, and the $8 frozen margaritas were perfectly savory, have a great slushy consistency, and actually strong. Another perk about 5 Napkin Burger is that it offers half-priced appetizers, which includes chips and guacamole, loaded fries, and spinach and artichoke dip. There's also other discounts on bigger appetizers, like crispy shrimp tacos for just $8, or a plate of chicken wings for $9.
(212) 757-2277
630 9th Ave, New York, NY 10036
Bar Dough
On a street New Yorkers call restaurant row is Bar Dough. Close to the theaters that house popular shows like "Hamilton" and "Death Becomes Her," Bar Dough has a long happy hour from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily. This is great whether you're catching a matinee or an evening performance, of course, though the deals at Bar Dough are top notch, as well.
You can get $5 beers and $7 wine glasses here, along with a variety of $10 cocktails. If you're in the mood for a spritz cocktail (which wasn't originally made with Aperol), options range from a limoncello spritz, a passion fruit spritz, or a grapefruit and rosemary spritz. This is definitely a great spot to grab a refreshing cocktail before a show, and it often offers $1 garlic knots if you want a snack, too.
(917) 540-2944
350 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036
Rancho Tequileria
Rancho Tequileria is located on 50th street and 9th avenue, and is very close to the Gershwin Theatre if you're catching the long running hit "Wicked." Here, the happy hour lasts a fairly long time, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. every single day. It's also not only limited to the bar, as you can get the happy hour deals while sitting at a table, too.
The happy hour offers a margarita for $8, with different flavors like mango, coconut, and strawberry (among others) available. Red or white sangria also costs $8, while a regular glass of white or red wine costs $7. Beers and house well drinks are $8, and a house tequila shot costs $5. Frankly, the margaritas at Rancho Tequileria are worth the stop, especially the coconut flavor. They're a bit addicting, though, so be prepared to spend more than the $8.
(212) 956-0731
741 9th Ave, New York, NY 10019
Jane Doe
If you're seeing a show that's on the East side of Broadway, Jane Doe is a great choice. It's located on 44th between 5th and 6th avenue, and is close to the 2025 Tony Award Best Musical winner "Maybe Happy Ending" at the Belasco Theatre. With a flowery facade and high arching ceilings inside, this bar will bring an elevated feel to your happy hour.
From 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., you can enjoy happy hour deals at Jane Doe. This includes wine by the glass for $7, various cocktails (made with house liquor) for $7, and beers for $6 or less. Beyond its regular happy hour, Jane Doe has weekly specials to take advantage of, as well, like Martini Mondays (with $10 martinis).
(917) 388-3994
12 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036
Brazen Tavern
For a cozy and classic bar vibe, Brazen Tavern is a hidden gem. Situated in the middle of 8th and 9th Avenues on 44th Street, the happy hour runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, and 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday to Thursday. A quiet spot early in the evening, it's a great space to catch up with a friend before seeing a show.
The happy hour offers deals on a variety of drinks, including beer, glasses of wine, well drinks, and even an Irish coffee for $10. There are appetizers offered, as well, where you can get a discount of up to $3 from the usual appetizer prices. Although I admit that the discount for the food isn't significant, the quality of the dishes are well worth it, especially if you're pairing it with the cheap happy hour drinks.
(646) 678-5989
356 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036
Vers NYC
Over on 9th Avenue and 49th Street, there's a lively queer-friendly bar called Vers. With bright colors, trendy appetizers and drinks, and (oftentimes) live music, this is an entertaining spot for happy hour. The bar opens at 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. on Friday, and 2 p.m. on the weekends, with happy hour running until 8 p.m. each day.
Vers offers a few unique cocktails during its happy hour that make a stop in here worth it. You can get different types of martinis and margaritas for $12, as well as any type of well drink for a buy one get one free deal. Seltzers and beers go for $7, wines go for $10, and you can get frozen drinks for $12. If you're hungry, you can get two appetizer plates for $16 total.
(917) 300-8834
714 9th Ave, New York, NY 10019
RA Sushi Bar
For sushi fans, RA Sushi Bar has one of the best sushi deals in all of Manhattan. It's located right in the heart of Times Square, across from the Lyric Theatre (which is playing the long-running "Harry Potter and The Cursed Child" as of this writing). If you're looking for affordable yet high-quality bites before seeing a show, this establishment's happy hour has incredible deals.
You can get edamame or chips and salsa for fairly cheap at RA Sushi Bar, along with slightly pricier options including spring rolls, a spicy tuna roll, pork gyoza, or your choice of nigiri. As for drinks, beers typically cost $6, wine by the glass costs $9, while specialty cocktails go for $12. Most notably, you can get a hot sake carafe for $3. These deals are available all day long on Mondays and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. It has a large amount of tables inside, and doesn't tend to get overcrowded due to the capacity that it can hold.
(212) 398-9810
229 W 43rd St, New York, NY 10036
Lady Blue
Lady Blue is one of the most stylish happy hour spots in the theater district. It's located on restaurant row on 46th street, and its presentation of drinks and food perfectly matches the sleek and cool vibe of the bar. And while the happy hour is only available on weekdays, it lasts from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., making it an ideal place to stop in before a show.
You can get house wine here for $9 and select beer for $6. If you're after a more interesting option, there are house margaritas and old fashioned cocktails available for just $9, as well, and a Limoncello lemon drop martini for $10. There's also an offering of a dozen oysters and a bottle of sparkling wine, which costs $38. There are daily specials (like Spritz Thursday) at Lady Blue, and it occasionally partners up with certain shows for discounts. In other words, be sure to show your show ticket to the waiter just in case.
(212) 245-0551
363 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036
The Red Stache
Nearing the tippy top of the theater district is The Red Stache. With a bright and welcoming design, this cocktail and wine bar is an inviting space to enjoy happy hour specials before a show. The bar offers a happy hour until 7 p.m. every day, opening at 1 p.m. on weekends and 4 p.m. on weekdays.
The Red Stache offers a buy one get one option during happy hour. This includes white and red wines, various beers, and cocktails (such as vodka soda, gin and tonic, whiskey ginger, and tequila soda). You can also get a delicious Frose or a frozen espresso martini, which have recently been hot commodities here in New York City. Though the happy hour doesn't include food, The Red Stache has great everyday prices when it comes to bar snacks, so be sure to check those out, too.
(212) 933-4404
401 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019
La Pulperia
On the corner of 44th Street and 9th Avenue, La Pulperia is a Latin American restaurant and bar that boasts a beautifully modern space to grab a drink and some grub. The happy hour here lasts from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays through Fridays. You can only get the full deals at the bar, so if you're set on sitting at a table, there'll be an extra dollar added to each happy hour item.
The happy hour cocktails at La Pulperia are the main reason many people visit it before a show. Most cost $9, and you can get a large variety of interesting drinks, like a Colombian passion, lychee martini, or a frozen lime margarita. Every cocktail I've ever had here has been incredibly flavorful, with the ideal amount of alcohol. You can get white and red wine, Prosecco, and sangria for $9 per glass, as well, and most beers cost just $5.
(646) 669-8984
623 9th Ave, New York, NY 10036
The Rum House
For fans of rum-filled drinks, The Rum House may just be the perfect spot. Its moody and chic ambiance makes a great place for a date night going to drinks and a show. On 47th street between Broadway and 8th Avenue, this bar is tucked between multiple Broadway theaters on the street. Though it has a short happy hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., it offers it every day, and the prices and quality of the drinks make it worth it.
The Rum House offers various drinks, like mai tais, rum punch, and rum daiquiris, for $10. As a huge fan of mai tais myself, the one at The Rum House always hits the spot, striking a nice balance between the rums and its sweet, citrusy base. You can also opt for a Narragansett Lager on draft for only $5, or house red or white wine for $10.
228 W 47th St, New York, NY 10036
The Dickens
The Dickens has recently become an incredibly popular spot for people who work in the entertainment industry. By stopping here, you might just see some of your favorite Broadway performers grabbing a drink or bite. It's located right on 8th Avenue in between 47th and 48th street, and it has multiple levels to it, including a rooftop.
There are many deals to take advantage of at The Dickens, which has its regular happy hour every day from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Among its deals are $12 espresso martinis, $10 wines, and cans of Surfside beer for $5 Surfside. You can also get select appetizers for $10 — and the fun doesn't stop there.
There are different specials each day, including $10 martinis on Martini Mondays, $10 tacos and margaritas for Taco Tuesday, or $10 frozen margaritas on the rooftop. No matter what day you visit The Dickens, you'll have a large variety of options to choose from.
(917) 472-7927
783 8th Ave, New York, NY 10036
Havana Central
Right around the corner from the Museum of Broadway, there is Havana Central. This is a large Cuban restaurant and bar that offers authentic drinks and food. Right on 46th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues, it's centrally located to Times Square and many other theaters. Here, you can stop in for some great drink and food specials.
Happy hour at Havana Central runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. For drinks, you can indulge in tropical cocktails for $8, such as mojitos and margaritas. The espresso martini is $10, well drinks and glasses of wine are $7, and beers are $6. Now, these drink specials are available throughout the restaurant. However, if you want to get happy hour food, you'll need to sit at the bar, where you can get discounted bar tacos, empanadas, beef sliders, and more.
(212) 398-7440
151 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036
Mermaid Oyster Bar
The Mermaid Oyster Bar, a bar you may not know has a location that's own by a celebrity, has multiple locations throughout the city. The Times Square spot is located on 43rd Street in between 6th and Broadway, right across the Stephen Sondheim which is currently playing "& Juliet."
The happy hour is one of the shortest out there, so you'll need to plan accordingly. It's only from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily, but the cocktails on the menu are unique and delicious. They cost around $12, and my personal favorites are the pink flamingo and the hot & dirty. You can also get draft Mantuak beer for $9, or various glasses of wine for $12.
The Mermaid Oyster bar is also known for its delicious seafood, and during happy hour you can get some great deals. A mini New England clam chowder is less than $4, which a fried calamari appetizer is priced at $1.
(212) 675-9794
127 W 43rd St, New York, NY 10036
Gyu-Kaku
On 44th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues, Gyu-Kaku is tucked away in an unassuming storefront. This is a Japanese BBQ bar, and it offers one of the longest happy hours in the theater district. From Sunday to Thursday, you can stop in for a happy hour deal anytime between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., as well as 8:45 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, happy hour runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For happy hour drinks, you can get signature cocktails, like a lychee gin mojito, a Tokyo iced tea, or a mango tango, for just over $10. Glasses of wine are a bit cheaper than the cocktails, while many beers are priced at just over $5. If you want sake, there are many choices that are priced at significant discounts to the usual prices. There are happy hour appetizers as well that are about $1 off, like edamame, fried pork gyoza, and fried cheese wontons.
(646) 561-8877
321 W 44th St #103, New York, NY 10036
Lodi
Steps away from Rockefeller Center, there is a beautiful Italian bar called Lodi. A great place to go if you're looking for a fancier Broadway night out, the general ambiance of the bar, when matched with the quality of the food and drinks, just can't be beat. There's also a happy hour that runs weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
On the happy hour menu, you'll find deals on specialty cocktails, such as a classic Negroni, a pineapple sonic, or sangria torreglia. There are two select choices of wine for $12 a glass, as well, though a main reason people visit during happy hour is for its cheaper-priced small plates. These options include chicken liver pate on toast for $9, house-made ricotta for $14, or a platter of olives, potato chips, and toasted peanuts for $9. There are also cured meats and cheese, where you can choose from a variety of plate options ranging from $16 to $26.
(212) 597-2735
1 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10020
Dos Caminos
Right on the street of Broadway itself is a Mexican restaurant called Dos Caminos. A festive and lively spot to dine in, it also has a top-notch happy hour to visit before a show. Running from Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., it also restarts later in the evening from 9 p.m. until closing. If you're interested in a post-show happy hour drink, this may just be the perfect spot.
To start, there's a selection of appetizers for $8, like queso, guacamole, taquitos con pollo, and queso fundido. There are a few beer options that cost $6, as well, and red or white sangria for $8. Most people tend to enjoy a delicious margarita with their Mexican food, of course, and you can choose from three different flavors here for $8. Lastly, there's a $10 tasting flight of the staff's favorite tequilas.
(332) 233-7205
1567 Broadway, New York, NY 10036