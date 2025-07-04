17 Best Happy Hours To Go To Before A Broadway Show

There are an almost endless number of restaurants and bars in New York City's theater district. Of course, if you like to treat yourself to a nice drink or appetizer before going to a Broadway show, you may know that habit can become expensive very quickly. After all, many establishments within close proximity of the city's theaters are known to sell incredibly overpriced drinks and food.

Now, as a performer in the entertainment industry who has lived in New York City for close to 10 years, I've come across some incredible spots for a great happy hour before a Broadway show — which I'm happy to share with you. Along with restaurants I've personally experienced, I've included establishments recommended to me by trusted friends (which I plan to eventually visit).

Each of these spots offers a happy hour with unbeatably priced drink and food options and a wonderful atmosphere. Plus, you'll be just a few blocks (or even steps) from the Broadway theater where you're catching a show. And while all listed prices are accurate as of this writing, keep in mind: They're subject to change.