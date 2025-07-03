There's never really a bad time for a milkshake. The cold and creamy treat has delighted both adults and children since the late 19th century. Many restaurants and fast food chains have since taken the semi-drinkable dessert to the next level by adding unique ingredients into a milkshake like candy, nut butter, or frozen fruit. At its core, though, a basic milkshake is made of just two ingredients: milk and ice cream. But, what is actually the best type of milk to use for a milkshake?

According to an expert, you'll want to stick with the kind of milk that comes straight from the source, meaning real dairy milk. "A high-fat blend of whole milk and cream" is the best option for your chilly treat, explains Harris Mayer-Selinger, chef and owner of Creamline in NYC's Chelsea Market. He goes on to share, "We are partnered with Ronnybrook Farm Dairy in the Hudson Valley, which makes our job easy! Delicious dairy makes delicious shakes."

Using whole milk and dairy ice cream can help you make a thick, creamy milkshake that you'll enjoy until the last drop. In fact, the decadently rich dairy products can even make a humble recipe like our old-fashioned vanilla milkshake taste leaps and bounds more delicious.