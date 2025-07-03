The Best Type Of Milk To Use For A Milkshake
There's never really a bad time for a milkshake. The cold and creamy treat has delighted both adults and children since the late 19th century. Many restaurants and fast food chains have since taken the semi-drinkable dessert to the next level by adding unique ingredients into a milkshake like candy, nut butter, or frozen fruit. At its core, though, a basic milkshake is made of just two ingredients: milk and ice cream. But, what is actually the best type of milk to use for a milkshake?
According to an expert, you'll want to stick with the kind of milk that comes straight from the source, meaning real dairy milk. "A high-fat blend of whole milk and cream" is the best option for your chilly treat, explains Harris Mayer-Selinger, chef and owner of Creamline in NYC's Chelsea Market. He goes on to share, "We are partnered with Ronnybrook Farm Dairy in the Hudson Valley, which makes our job easy! Delicious dairy makes delicious shakes."
Using whole milk and dairy ice cream can help you make a thick, creamy milkshake that you'll enjoy until the last drop. In fact, the decadently rich dairy products can even make a humble recipe like our old-fashioned vanilla milkshake taste leaps and bounds more delicious.
How to make the best milkshakes, no matter the milk
Now that you know the "secret sauce" to a perfect milkshake is whole milk, you can make your frothy dessert as simple or extravagant as your taste buds prefer. You can start with the basics and try out our iconic chocolate milkshake recipe or experiment with more daring flavor combinations. If you're new to trying your hand at milkshake mixology, you'll also benefit from consulting our list of handy pro tips you need when making a homemade milkshake – like adding milk powder to keep each sip nice and velvety.
While Harris Mayer-Selinger does recommend that you "stick to the dairy" when making a milkshake, don't fret if dairy milk isn't the right option for you. Whether you're lactose-intolerant or vegan, there are plenty of ways to enjoy this sweet treat using dairy-free alternatives. For example, using coconut milk ice cream for an ultra-creamy and dairy-free chocolate milkshake will help you achieve that sweet flavor and smooth consistency that you're looking for in a shake. Otherwise, give recipes a non-dairy spin and use products with a base of almond or oat milk. For an especially thick and creamy milkshake without ice cream, use an avocado – yes, really. Simply blend it up to craft a rich and delicious drink that won't compromise your dietary restrictions or nutritional needs.