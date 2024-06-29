For Thick And Creamy Milkshakes Without Ice Cream, Use Avocados

As contradictory as it might sound, you don't need dairy-filled ice cream to make a satisfyingly creamy milkshake. Those adhering to vegan diets have options when looking to bulk up sweet beverages that can deliver a smooth, icy mouthfeel. While tofu can thicken smoothie and milkshake recipes, so, too, can slices of avocado. If you're wanting to bulk up vegan milkshakes, avocados are your golden tickets to creamier, smoother treats.

While you can use vegan ice cream made with bananas, cocoa powder, and maple syrup, you can also blend up a mixture of avocado slices, ice, and dairy-free milk before flavoring the mixture with your choice of sweeteners, fruit, and spices. The inclusion of avocado in your drink helps create a luxuriously decadent sipper, and when blended with agave syrup or honey and spiced up with your choice of cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, or pumpkin pie spice, you can create the milkshake of your dreams — sans dairy products.