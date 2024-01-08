For Rich And Creamy Vegan Ice Cream, Consider Adding Tofu

A satisfying sweet treat needn't include dairy. To make a quick, delicious dessert that is friendly to the vegans sitting at your dining room table, reach for tofu. Blending silken or soft tofu varieties with your choice of flavors — think fruits, nuts butter, cocoa, or cookie bits — and preferred milk alternatives can yield a cold treat that can be enjoyed as a standalone dish or served on top of desserts like vegan brownies or pies. Using smooth tofu in your at-home ice cream-making attempts will result in a creamy, soft treat that can be customized to your liking, and you can sweeten your creations with agave syrup or vanilla extract before placing them into an ice maker or freezer to set.

When shopping at the store, pay close attention to the labels on tofu packages. Silken tofu will give you the creamiest, smoothest blends for your at-home ice cream-making attempts. Though medium and firm tofu blocks can also be tossed into a blender, the result won't be as velvety or smooth as a mixture made with silken tofu.