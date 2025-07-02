Don't Throw Out Those Old Measuring Cups — Use Them In The Garden Instead

At some point we all end up with a few stray measuring cups in the kitchen. Either you get a new set and don't need the old ones anymore, or a few break and you end up with an incomplete set. However it happens, you might have cups that just sit unused. If you're a gardener, you may want to consider holding on to these cups (along with some other kitchen items that work great in the garden) a little bit longer. Things like herbicide and pesticide require accurate measurements. Having designated measuring cups that won't return to the kitchen, where they might come into contact with food, is a great idea.

Inaccurate measurements can have a big impact. Use too little for the job and it may be entirely ineffective, making the application a waste. Use too much and you could damage your garden or harm wildlife. There's both an environmental impact and a financial one involved, and using correct measurements minimizes both. That's why having some reliable measuring cups for dispensing proper amounts of chemicals is so important.

Obviously, exposure to pesticides and herbicides is potentially harmful because they're typically toxic by design. Even household products can be absorbed through the skin or accidentally ingested, so you need to limit that possibility as much as you can. Having a dedicated measuring cup that stays with your gardening supplies and never goes back to the kitchen helps reduce the risk of cross-contamination. All of these chemicals should be kept away from food prep areas, as should the tools you use when handling them.