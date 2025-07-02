Give Your Brownies A Coffee-Flavored Twist By Making This Ingredient Swap

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Baking with coffee doesn't have to be reserved for coffee cakes alone (although we love homemade coffee cake, too). A cuppa joe is all it takes to elevate boxed brownie mix to dimensional new heights (and leave dinner party guests asking, "Are you sure you didn't make these brownies from scratch?"). To hydrate the dough while adding flavor, use brewed coffee in place of some of the water in homemade or boxed brownie mix.

On the palate, coffee and chocolate make a naturally perfect pairing. Coffee beans and cacao beans share many of the same natural chemical compounds, making them a molecularly complementary duo that tastes oh-so-right when enjoyed in tandem. It's an orchestra of bitterness, acidity, and balancing sweetness from the confectionery ingredients that brings the baked good together. In short, it's all pretty impressive — but with the help of some brewed coffee and a box of dry brownie mix, it doesn't have to be complicated or any more involved in the prep department. This brownie upgrade can also be a sustainable way to use up the dregs of your leftover, unfinished morning brew (hooray for minimizing food waste!).

To give your brownies a subtle, mature upgrade, swap out half of the water called for in the recipe with brewed coffee. For instance, if your boxed brownie mix calls for 1 cup of water, hydrate your batter with ½ cup of water and ½ cup of brewed coffee.