Give Your Brownies A Coffee-Flavored Twist By Making This Ingredient Swap
Baking with coffee doesn't have to be reserved for coffee cakes alone (although we love homemade coffee cake, too). A cuppa joe is all it takes to elevate boxed brownie mix to dimensional new heights (and leave dinner party guests asking, "Are you sure you didn't make these brownies from scratch?"). To hydrate the dough while adding flavor, use brewed coffee in place of some of the water in homemade or boxed brownie mix.
On the palate, coffee and chocolate make a naturally perfect pairing. Coffee beans and cacao beans share many of the same natural chemical compounds, making them a molecularly complementary duo that tastes oh-so-right when enjoyed in tandem. It's an orchestra of bitterness, acidity, and balancing sweetness from the confectionery ingredients that brings the baked good together. In short, it's all pretty impressive — but with the help of some brewed coffee and a box of dry brownie mix, it doesn't have to be complicated or any more involved in the prep department. This brownie upgrade can also be a sustainable way to use up the dregs of your leftover, unfinished morning brew (hooray for minimizing food waste!).
To give your brownies a subtle, mature upgrade, swap out half of the water called for in the recipe with brewed coffee. For instance, if your boxed brownie mix calls for 1 cup of water, hydrate your batter with ½ cup of water and ½ cup of brewed coffee.
Swap water for brewed coffee when baking dried brownie mix
Alternatively, if you're making brownies from scratch, like these ultimate fudgy brownies recipe, chances are that water might not be a part of the recipe. In cases like this, simply add a dash of espresso powder or dried instant coffee crystals into your homemade brownie batter for a kick of coffee-infused flavor. Take a cue from our mocha brownies for specific directions. But when it comes to boxed brownie mix, incorporating brewed, liquid coffee helps those brownies retain their chewy, smooth, luxurious texture. King Arthur Baking Company's gluten-free ultimate fudge brownie mix is our all-time favorite boxed brownie mix, for the record.
Pro tip: For optimal texture, make sure your coffee has cooled to room temperature before beating it into your batter. Also, keep in mind that the type of coffee you use is going to impact the overall flavor profile of your brownies. Floral, acidic Ethiopian origin coffee will create brighter brownies, while dark roast coffee will create brownies with richer, deeper tasting notes. Hazelnut flavored coffee could work especially well in boxed brownie mix for toasty, nutty tones. Try this with walnut brownies for the ultimate nuttiness factor.
Don't have any coffee on hand, but feel like baking? You could even use this tip with a cup of brewed chai tea for some sharp spice. Brewed English breakfast tea or lavender Earl Grey would also lend complementary savory flavors to your brownies.