This Store-Bought Baguette Is So Good, You Can Eat It All On Its Own

Baguettes may be a type of French bread, but they're just as beloved in the New World, with most grocery store bakeries baking fresh loaves daily. Not only can you find fresh loaves at grocery stores, but store and name brands have come out with packaged baguettes that have a longer shelf life. We sampled and ranked 10 different store-bought baguettes to find the packaged baguette you should always add to your grocery cart.

We ranked the baguettes on taste and texture, and our favorite store-bought baguette aced both categories. According to our ranking, Iggy's Whole Wheat Sourdough Baguette is so good, you can eat it all on its own. Whole wheat and sourdough may not be common foundations for a traditional French baguette, but they work perfectly to enhance the flavor and texture of Iggy's baguette. The hearty, nutty whole wheat and the tangy aftertaste from the sourdough are complementary flavors that bring a unique complexity to this baguette, and we're here for it.

The texture of this baguette is on par with its wonderfully complex flavor. The crust is robust and chewy, while the crumb is soft, light, and airy. The textural contrast between chewy and airy is elegant, satisfying, and perfect on its own. You might want to buy two of them at a time, so you can snack on one and save the other for sandwiches and cheese boards.