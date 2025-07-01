This Store-Bought Baguette Is So Good, You Can Eat It All On Its Own
Baguettes may be a type of French bread, but they're just as beloved in the New World, with most grocery store bakeries baking fresh loaves daily. Not only can you find fresh loaves at grocery stores, but store and name brands have come out with packaged baguettes that have a longer shelf life. We sampled and ranked 10 different store-bought baguettes to find the packaged baguette you should always add to your grocery cart.
We ranked the baguettes on taste and texture, and our favorite store-bought baguette aced both categories. According to our ranking, Iggy's Whole Wheat Sourdough Baguette is so good, you can eat it all on its own. Whole wheat and sourdough may not be common foundations for a traditional French baguette, but they work perfectly to enhance the flavor and texture of Iggy's baguette. The hearty, nutty whole wheat and the tangy aftertaste from the sourdough are complementary flavors that bring a unique complexity to this baguette, and we're here for it.
The texture of this baguette is on par with its wonderfully complex flavor. The crust is robust and chewy, while the crumb is soft, light, and airy. The textural contrast between chewy and airy is elegant, satisfying, and perfect on its own. You might want to buy two of them at a time, so you can snack on one and save the other for sandwiches and cheese boards.
More glowing reviews for Iggy's baguette
While Iggy's baguettes aren't sold at every major grocery store, you can buy them directly from the brand's website. Plus, many Whole Foods Markets sell the baguettes, and by proxy, Amazon often sells them online. We found many glowing reviews for Iggy's baguettes on Amazon, many of which prefer the baguettes to the fresh baguettes baked in-house. One review said, "I have tried [baguettes] from bakeries from other stores, nothing else compares." Another review even compared Iggy's baguettes to traditional French baguettes by saying they were "literally the closest to authentic French baguette I've had in the states; airy, moist, and still has the crunch." However, unlike fresh baguettes, Iggy's manages to stay good for more than an afternoon. In fact, according to one review, "believe it or not, sometimes it's even better the next day."
If you can show enough self-restraint not to devour this delicious baguette right out of the bag, you can slice it vertically to stuff with your favorite cured meats and cheeses. If you're a fan of French preparations, you can prepare a classic Jambon Beurre sandwich by using a high-quality European butter to slather over the baguette before layering on thinly sliced ham. Bring a tangy and nutty foundation to your next Banh Mi sandwich with this whole wheat, sourdough baguette. Slice it horizontally to top with brie and fig jam or to sop up a plate of this breakfast ratatouille shakshuka.