Trader Joe's Sea Salted Saddle Potato Crisps Vs Pringles Original: Which Are The Better Crisps?

Trader Joe's keeps its prices famously low by offering dominantly store-brand products. Eighty percent of all TJ's products are sold under a private label, as of 2018 (per Business Insider). But that private label also means TJ's fans can't get their favorite snacks anywhere else, and that name-brand offerings (like Pringles) cannot be found on Trader Joe's shelves. So, here at Tasting Table, we conducted a side-by-side taste test of 10 Trader Joe's snack dupes to see how they compare to name brands. The organic grocery chain's munchies beat out many popular brands, but when it came to TJ's Pringles dupe, it wasn't as good as the real deal.

Trader Joe's Sea Salted Saddle Potato Crisps are an obvious nod to the original Pringles flavor. The Crisps even come packaged in Pringles' iconic 5.2-ounce tube. As we mentioned in our taste test, the flavor of both chips was remarkably near-identical. Where these competitors differed the most came down to texture. Per our review, "The TJ's chips were a little harder than the Pringles, and they were also a bit thicker all around. The Pringles, meanwhile, were slightly larger but thinner, and they had a delightful crispiness that apparently is pretty hard to replicate." Due to that thickness, we named crispy, melt-in-your-mouth Pringles as the winner. If you're embarking on your weekly grocery run, there's no need to make a second stop at another grocery store to secure a knockout snack. But, if we had to pick between 'em, Pringles are the victor.