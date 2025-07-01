A Spicy Candy Of The Atomic Age That's Extremely Difficult To Find Today

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Few things are more powerful sources of nostalgia than candy. As long as it's not one of the sadly discontinued candies we wish would come back, whatever your favorite is may still be readily available — every so often, you can bite into it and experience not just a tasty sugar rush but also a flood of happy childhood memories. One of these especially stands out in our collective candy consciousness thanks to its bold branding and even bolder flavor: the Atomic FireBall. Learning its story will motivate you to start a hunt for this candy. It's quite tough to find, to the extent that it's been rumored to be discontinued. But spoiler, it's not, which makes nabbing it all the sweeter.

Atomic FireBalls debuted in 1954 during what was known as the Atomic Age. This started with the first nuclear bomb being used in World War II in 1945 and continued through the 1950s as atom bombs were tested as part of the Cold War effort. It was a scary, complicated period in American history, and yet its significance couldn't be avoided — to the extent that Las Vegas was dubbed "Atomic City, U.S.A." because the tests happened in Nevada. Products like toys and candies were marketed around all things atomic. Named for the bomb's actual fireball effect, Atomic FireBalls captured a corresponding heat. They're cinnamon-flavored, but also utilize capsaicin, the natural chemical in chili peppers that gives them their heat.