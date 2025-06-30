The Classic Manhattan Steakhouse Tied To One Of The City's Most Notorious Mob Hits

Among countless pages in New York City's history book, two have fascinated and attracted folks from East Coast to West: world-class steakhouses and the mob. Meat-eating mafiosos (and everyday foodies) have been chowing down at Sparks Steak House in Midtown Manhattan for decades. Beyond its dry-aged steaks, the restaurant remains particularly iconic due to its linkage to the hit of Constantino Paul "Big Paulie" Castellano: the boss of the Gambinos, one of the Five Families of NYC, who was revered as the "boss of bosses."

On December 16, 1985, Castellano was shot six times while exiting his limo in front of Sparks Steak House. At 5:30 p.m., Castellano was arriving for an early dinner — which makes this hit of a Don even more scandalous. It was conducted in public, in the daytime, near Christmas. Don Castellano's four assassins were themselves "donned" in long trench coats and large furry Russian hats. Meanwhile, John Gotti (the notorious mafioso who ordered the hit) was seated in a Lincoln sedan parked across the street, overseeing the military-style mission's success from behind tinted windows.

Gotti was himself a member of the Gambino crime family. Per the lore, the final straw was 70-year old Castellano's refusal to participate in the narcotics trade; Gotti was dealing smack. Following the infamous Sparks Steak House hit, Gotti rose to fill the family's newly-empty leadership position. NYC's food scene has also seen other public mob hits, such as Joe Gallo's assassination at Umberto's Clam House in Manhattan's Little Italy.