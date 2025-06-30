The Real Tim Horton Never Got To See His Coffee And Donut Chain Flourish

Tim Hortons may be an iconic name up in Canada, but those of us south of the border may not realize the namesake of the chain was big long before he started slinging coffee. Founded in 1964 in Hamilton, Ontario, Tim Hortons has a stranglehold on the Canadian psyche that American behemoths like McDonald's and Starbucks could only dream of. While other brands may have a larger international footprint, Tim Hortons is the largest restaurant chain in Canada, with over 3,800 locations, and 80% of the nation's residents say that they visit the chain at least once a month, according to the brand's website. But the coffee and bakery shop actually got off to a rocky start, and its founder tragically died before it became the national symbol that it is now.

Before Tim Horton opened his first shop, he was a player in the National Hockey League. After a devastating injury threatened his early career, he landed on the Toronto Maple Leafs and was one of the key players who led that franchise to massive success. He won four Stanley Cup championships with the team, becoming a local hero and hockey legend. During that time he also helped found the chain that would bear his name. In 1963, Horton partnered with local restaurant owner Jim Charade to open several businesses, including a burger stand and donut shop. One year later, it was clear that the donut shop was thriving the most, and Charade capitalized on Horton's popularity by licensing his name for the new business.