Giada De Laurentiis' 4-Ingredient Vinaigrette Couldn't Be Easier To Make

Vinaigrette is one of the easiest and most impactful elements of any meal. When brushing up on how to make the best vinaigrette, we look to none other than Giada de Laurentiis. The chef, TV personality, author, and restaurateur always delivers a mouthwatering recipe, and also happens to often keep things refreshingly simple. De Laurentiis makes a tasty white pesto with just six ingredients, for example. And her vinaigrette? It's even more of a cinch with four ingredients.

As De Laurentiis shared on Instagram, all you need is apple cider vinegar, honey, Dijon mustard, and extra virgin olive oil. You can also add a pinch of salt — De Laurentiis uses a lemon oregano salt. Get creative and utilize any of the many different types of salt for different flavor boosts, like smoked salt, celery salt, garlic salt, or anything you make by adding ground, dried herbs. Pour all of this into a mason jar so you can cap it and shake it to combine the elements — and voila! The apple cider vinegar contributes bright acidity (and aids with digestion, as a bonus); the Dijon mustard lends savoriness, sweetness, and spice; honey adds sweetness and body; and olive oil blends it together. De Laurentiis does clarify that you should use a good olive oil here, so you get that silky consistency and only real, quality ingredients. Salt helps amplify those bright, sweet notes, too.