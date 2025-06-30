Thinking Of Buying A Pizza Oven? Here's How To Decide If It's Worth It
Have your friends ever posted pictures or videos of their homemade Margherita pizza recipes and made you want a pizza oven too? That happened to me. I saw all the beautiful, delicious pizzas my content creator friends made in their backyards, and I was envious. At the time, I was making pizzas from scratch, baking them in my regular oven. Eventually, my husband and I made the leap and bought a pizza oven — and here are four things that helped us decide it was worth it: space, cost, taste, and usage.
For some, an outdoor pizza oven can be one of the best investments ever. It's a nifty appliance to show off, especially if you like hosting potlucks and parties. But you will need to consider the space it takes up. It's sized like a big toaster oven or microwave, and some models come with legs. While you don't need a massive backyard, you will need some outdoor space or a well-ventilated indoor area to use the appliance.
The next thing to consider is the cost to invest in a pizza oven. Prices vary when it comes to pizza ovens, but they usually start at around $150 on the low end. Some high-end ovens can cost over $1000, sometimes more. Before you invest in one, you should probably check out our list of the 12 best pizza ovens, according to customer reviews.
Pizza ovens crank out delicious homemade pizzas and are showstoppers at parties
Another factor that may help you decide if it's worth it to invest in a pizza oven is the taste. Believe me when I say this: homemade pizzas made in a pizza oven just taste superior in every way. Since the pizza cooks quickly, nothing is too dry. The cheese is melty, the pepperoni caramelized, and the crust is crispy on the outside while the inside remains tender and chewy. You also get those desirably beautiful blistered spots.
Additionally, pizza ovens are quite the showstoppers. If you love entertaining, a pizza oven will allow you to host a DIY pizza party. Guests can build their own pizzas while you cook the pies masterfully outside. Pizza ovens generally cook a pizza in just a few minutes, whereas it can take up to 15 minutes to bake a regular crust pie in a standard kitchen oven. In less than an hour, you can easily crank out about four homemade pizzas, each different, thanks to customization from your guests.
For those on a budget who don't have space and aren't into single-purpose appliances, it's fine to stick to your oven when making homemade pizzas. After all, you can still make great pizzas with your regular kitchen oven, and we've got you covered with great oven-baked pizza recipes and advice, like these four expert tips to keep your dough from puffing in the oven.