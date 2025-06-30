Thinking Of Buying A Pizza Oven? Here's How To Decide If It's Worth It

Have your friends ever posted pictures or videos of their homemade Margherita pizza recipes and made you want a pizza oven too? That happened to me. I saw all the beautiful, delicious pizzas my content creator friends made in their backyards, and I was envious. At the time, I was making pizzas from scratch, baking them in my regular oven. Eventually, my husband and I made the leap and bought a pizza oven — and here are four things that helped us decide it was worth it: space, cost, taste, and usage.

For some, an outdoor pizza oven can be one of the best investments ever. It's a nifty appliance to show off, especially if you like hosting potlucks and parties. But you will need to consider the space it takes up. It's sized like a big toaster oven or microwave, and some models come with legs. While you don't need a massive backyard, you will need some outdoor space or a well-ventilated indoor area to use the appliance.

The next thing to consider is the cost to invest in a pizza oven. Prices vary when it comes to pizza ovens, but they usually start at around $150 on the low end. Some high-end ovens can cost over $1000, sometimes more. Before you invest in one, you should probably check out our list of the 12 best pizza ovens, according to customer reviews.