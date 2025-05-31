4 Expert Tips To Keep Your Dough From Puffing Up In The Oven

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Picture this: you tried out a new dish this week, like our beer-based pizza dough recipe. You want to bake the dough naked and load up with toppings afterward. As the dough bakes in the oven, it puffs up in the middle, like a balloon. While still edible, the aesthetics of the pizza is lacking. You want the crust to be puffy, not the center. Since this has happened to us a few times before, we've consulted an expert for some tips on keeping pizza dough from puffing up in the oven. We spoke with Tony Gemignani, a 13-time World Pizza Champion, and the chef and owner of many restaurants including Tony's Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco.

"This can be complicated because the dough tends to puff up and rise and/or crack in the middle," Gemignani explains. "There are a few tricks that you could do. One of them is by putting ice cubes in the middle [of the dough]." In the oven, the ice cubes help weigh down the dough, like pie weights. Essentially, when you're baking a naked pizza dough, it's like blind baking a pie crust. The extra weight in the middle prevents the dough from ballooning or puffing up. Additionally, the moisture from the melting ice helps improve the dough's texture.