Repurpose Old Loaf Pans For Simple And Functional Storage

In the era of reusing, reducing and recycling, thrifting old bread pans for household storage is a great way to save money and space. The makeshift organizers can be utilized all over the home, including as cabinet or countertop containers, hanging baskets, kitchen space savers, desk caddies, and even jewelry holders. The roomy and spacious layout of the tin allows for organizing objects of any sort. Just throw the items in there and voilà – instant functional neatness. Put baking supplies in the pan and leave it on the counter or stuff it with pens, sticky notes, and staples for your desk.

The airy compartments are also compact, therefore it maximizes space and won't take up any more room than necessary. The pans will even give the area a rustic and pastoral appearance that can jazz up any room. For a more outdoorsy type of layout, use the old baking dish as a seed starter for your plants. It's a convenient place to store seeds and soil, as the seedlings grow before they are able to be transported to the garden.