13 Clever Tips For Organizing Your Baking Supplies

If you've ever struggled with a cluttered pantry full of baking supplies, you're not alone. It's only natural for bakers to amass a huge amount of tools, some of which you may never use again (we see you, egg separator). If you're not sure how to store your pile of cake tins or collection of candy thermometers, there's a solution for you — and you may just need a few simple organizational tips to keep your baking supplies clutter-free.

As an avid baker myself, I know the pain of dealing with kitchen clutter. After all, nothing takes the joy out of baking faster than a disorganized utensil drawer or messy shelf. Thankfully, having worked as an interior design writer and organizing pro for several years, I've also collected a number of useful organizational hacks (along with baking dishes).

I've compiled a list of my favorite ways to organize the most common baking essentials and the spaces they live in. Whether you want to tackle a messy pantry head on or just looking for better ways to store your baking sheets, here are some important tips to remember when organizing your baking supplies.