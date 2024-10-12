The 2 Bread Pans All Bakers Should Have In Their Kitchen

As the temperatures cool, baking season is back, and with it an expert tip from Jami Callao, Corporate Pastry Chef at the Respect Hospitality family of restaurants in New York. We asked her what kind of bread pan every baker should have in their home kitchen. She offered not one suggestion, but two.

"A good nine by five bread pan is an essential staple for home bakers," Callao told us. "It's versatile for making everything from sandwich loaves to quick breads." This is the one to use when you're upgrading your family's lunches with homemade sandwich bread or using up ripe fruit in banana bread. For best results, choose a heavy-duty metal pan like this one from USA Pan available on Amazon, or even a cast iron pan. All of these materials conduct heat evenly so the bread will brown equally on all sides. Meanwhile, glass loaf pans are slower to reach baking temperature, which can lead to over-browning on the outside and undercooking inside.