Upgrade Costco's Food Court Pizza With These 2 Fan-Favorite Items You Probably Just Bought

From the decadent chocolate chip cookies to the eternally affordable hot dogs, there are countless Costco food court items that tempt shoppers everytime they walk by. If you're anything like us, you can't refuse the pizza's siren song. The cheesy slices never fail us, and they become even better with two other Costco staples — rotisserie chicken and barbecue sauce.

Although it's not a food court item, Costco's ready-made rotisserie chicken is a go-to item customers rarely leave the store without. The poultry is perfect for a last-minute meal, but it stretches throughout the week, bulking up sandwiches, pasta, and of course, pizza. The chicken is already seasoned to perfection, but the tangy Sweet Baby Ray's Honey BBQ Sauce from Costco elevates it beautifully. It lives up to its "sweet" name, using real honey to balance out the savory chicken.

Assembling the barbecue chicken pizza at the store could get quite messy, so feel free to pack up the pie with you in order to cook your Costco pizza at home. Heating it up in the oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit further crisps up the crust, and it can slightly caramelize the barbecue sauce-covered chicken, as well. As the oven preheats, shred the rotisserie chicken and toss it in the condiment until it's evenly coated. Spread it out across the pie and bake for 10 minutes, or until the crust is crisped to your liking.