The Worst Bachan's Japanese BBQ Dipping Sauce Is Way Too Overwhelming

Barbecue isn't a culinary custom exclusive to the U.S., but rather a global tradition that encompasses many types of meat, fish, poultry, and veggies. Of course, no barbecued meal is complete without barbecue sauce. Yet, while the regional variation of barbecue styles in the U.S. is staggering, Japanese barbecue sauce is quickly becoming just as popular. Of the many trendy brands, Bachan's Japanese BBQ sauce is one that's taking over grocery and pantry shelves across the globe. We tasted and ranked 13 Bachan's Japanese BBQ and dipping sauces to find which ones are worth buying and which are better left out of your shopping cart.

The worst Bachan's Japanese BBQ dipping sauce, according to our ranking, is the Totally Garlic Japanese Dipping Sauce. Some people say there's no such thing as too much garlic, but after sampling this Bachan's Japanese BBQ creation, we beg to differ. Featuring raw and roasted garlic, we were hoping the sauce would offer a balance of zesty savoriness and caramelized sweetness. Unfortunately, the harsh bite of the raw garlic completely overpowered both the aroma and taste of the condiment, masking any hint of sugar that we expected from roasted garlic. Ground sesame seed (the other component in this sauce) provides a slightly warm and nutty element, but even this ingredient became overwhelmed by the raw garlic. The sesame also gave the condiment a viscous consistency that we weren't big fans of. Not to mention that the sauce's clumpy, beige appearance didn't whet our appetite either.