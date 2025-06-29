The Worst Bachan's Japanese BBQ Dipping Sauce Is Way Too Overwhelming
Barbecue isn't a culinary custom exclusive to the U.S., but rather a global tradition that encompasses many types of meat, fish, poultry, and veggies. Of course, no barbecued meal is complete without barbecue sauce. Yet, while the regional variation of barbecue styles in the U.S. is staggering, Japanese barbecue sauce is quickly becoming just as popular. Of the many trendy brands, Bachan's Japanese BBQ sauce is one that's taking over grocery and pantry shelves across the globe. We tasted and ranked 13 Bachan's Japanese BBQ and dipping sauces to find which ones are worth buying and which are better left out of your shopping cart.
The worst Bachan's Japanese BBQ dipping sauce, according to our ranking, is the Totally Garlic Japanese Dipping Sauce. Some people say there's no such thing as too much garlic, but after sampling this Bachan's Japanese BBQ creation, we beg to differ. Featuring raw and roasted garlic, we were hoping the sauce would offer a balance of zesty savoriness and caramelized sweetness. Unfortunately, the harsh bite of the raw garlic completely overpowered both the aroma and taste of the condiment, masking any hint of sugar that we expected from roasted garlic. Ground sesame seed (the other component in this sauce) provides a slightly warm and nutty element, but even this ingredient became overwhelmed by the raw garlic. The sesame also gave the condiment a viscous consistency that we weren't big fans of. Not to mention that the sauce's clumpy, beige appearance didn't whet our appetite either.
There are better garlicky alternatives and Bachan's BBQ sauces to enjoy
For the record, fans of garlic might actually enjoy Bachan's Totally Garlic Japanese Dipping Sauce. After all, it's marketed to garlic lovers. However, since the pungent garlic flavor has little complexity, you'd be better off rubbing raw cloves over your favorite barbecued protein or even making your own garlic sauce. For instance, draw inspiration from the garlic butter sauce we use in our 20-minute spaghettini recipe or our creamy, homemade garlic aioli.
Alternatively, you could make modifications to Bachan's Totally Garlic Japanese Dipping Sauce. Introducing a decadent emulsifier like mayo could work wonders to mellow the intensity of condiment. Likewise, a squeeze of lime or lemon juice might also be the missing link to balance the harsh flavors of raw garlic and the subtle sweetness of the roasted garlic.
While Bachan's may have overdone it with the raw allium, the brand got the garlic flavor just right in its Roasted Garlic Japanese Barbecue Sauce. To that effect, our ranking of Bachan's BBQ and dipping sauces reveals that condiments with a base of barbecue sauce are really the brand's strong suit. We ranked its Original, Hot Honey, and Sweet Pineapple barbecue sauces as our top three favorite sauces. Given that these condiments offer a lot more complexity, this means countless everyday uses for Bachan's barbecue (not dipping!) sauces.