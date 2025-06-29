This Unexpected Kitchen Utensil Holder Doubles As A Countertop Upgrade

For an easy way to upgrade your kitchen countertop without buying something new, look no further than a repurposed flower vase. When used as a kitchen utensil holder, a vase is a perfectly unexpected and functional way to add character and charm to your space while organizing your kitchen tools. When choosing a vase to add to your counter, just make sure that it's sturdy and stable, yet tall and wide enough to hold all the wooden spoons, kitchen shears, and offset baking spatulas you use on a daily basis.

The beauty of repurposing a vase as a utensil holder is that the vessels designed to hold flowers are often cuter and more visually appealing than typical utensil holders on the market. Instead of searching far and wide for a stylish new utensil holder at the store, you can get creative with something you likely already have on hand. Yes, this means you can finally put to use that one vase you made in pottery class years ago but had no idea what to do with.