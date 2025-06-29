This Unexpected Kitchen Utensil Holder Doubles As A Countertop Upgrade
For an easy way to upgrade your kitchen countertop without buying something new, look no further than a repurposed flower vase. When used as a kitchen utensil holder, a vase is a perfectly unexpected and functional way to add character and charm to your space while organizing your kitchen tools. When choosing a vase to add to your counter, just make sure that it's sturdy and stable, yet tall and wide enough to hold all the wooden spoons, kitchen shears, and offset baking spatulas you use on a daily basis.
The beauty of repurposing a vase as a utensil holder is that the vessels designed to hold flowers are often cuter and more visually appealing than typical utensil holders on the market. Instead of searching far and wide for a stylish new utensil holder at the store, you can get creative with something you likely already have on hand. Yes, this means you can finally put to use that one vase you made in pottery class years ago but had no idea what to do with.
A vase can seriously refresh your counter space
Using a flower vase as a utensil holder is among the greatest organizational tricks that also serves to upgrade the look of your counter. Small, everyday changes can signal a refresh to your brain, and it's totally possible to bring joyful adjustments to your current space via design elements like a decorative vase utensil holder. As with using trays to store kitchen items and other ideas to create more counter space, you might as well lean into the decor opportunities that come with organizing your nonstick spatulas.
For instance, a colorful ceramic vase can add a bold accent to your counter, while a clay vase could add a rustic look to the space. That hand-me-down flower jug that's sitting in storage? It might not fit in with the living room's style, but it could be the perfect contribution to the retro kitchen of your dreams. Place a painted ceramic vase on the countertop and fill it with vintage secondhand kitchen utensils to add a sustainable and artisanal touch. Or opt for a metal vase for something more modern and utilitarian. Whatever vase you have on hand, if it hasn't been holding flowers, it's probably time to try it out as your new utensil holder. Just place it on the kitchen counter and see how it adds to the current decor elements.