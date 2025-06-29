How Martha Stewart Turned An Unexpected Spot Into A Chic Dining Area

Martha Stewart has been an icon the world has looked to for advice on cooking, baking, decorating, organizing, gardening, and hosting for decades — emphasis on the decorating and organizing. The author and TV personality simply has style — even Stewart's kitchen back in the 1970s embraced an aesthetic that people still love now. So when we found out that she had created a completely fresh approach to her former home's dining space, we were all ears. Essentially, Stewart added an entirely new room for enjoying meals and entertaining by converting her enclosed porch into another dining room. It's bright, airy, unexpected, and chic, and it provides a feeling of dining al fresco.

If you're the proud owner (or renter) of an enclosed porch, you're probably wondering how you can make this game-changing design choice work for you. Maybe you don't currently have a designated dining space, or perhaps you want a second option that's more outside-adjacent, and you haven't been making that much use of your sun room anyway. First, entirely clear the space out. Color will set the mood — Stewart went with a jade green, which ties perfectly into the greenery visible through the windows. Pick this or another breezy, pretty hue and incorporate through decor, tiles, or an accent wall. Don't crowd the room so that it remains spacious-feeling. Stick to a table, chairs, and a breakfront if there's space. Bring more nature in with lush plants, and punctuate the room with pendant lights for dining after dark.