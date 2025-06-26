Here's What To Know About JicaFoods From Shark Tank

The snack food market is a double-sided blade: On one hand, there are few products more popular than crunchy chips and other munchies, but that makes competition unforgivingly fierce. Husband and wife Xin Wang and Melissa Coella-Wang found this out the hard way after they founded JicaChips in 2015. The health food company was eventually rebranded as JicaFoods and found national fame on "Shark Tank" in 2023, making its rough start more interesting in hindsight.

JicaChips sold crispy chips made from jicama, a root vegetable similar to apples and potatoes, but much lower in carbs. Xin and Melissa first fell in love with the nutritious veggie while on vacation in Mexico. They developed and sold their original low-cal jicama chips in New York, and even got help from startup accelerator AccelFoods. JicaChips earned $500,000, but this was far from enough to compete with major snack brands. The couple landed in $70,000 worth of credit card debt, and even had to sell their car and rent out their house as an Airbnb just to get by.

Luckily, a leap out of the snack industry and into the broader health food space saved the brand. In 2019, the founders swapped chips for freshly-cut jicama sticks (aka JicaSticks) for snacking and cooking, such as in air fryer jicama fries, and later released low-calorie, high-fiber JicaWraps. The new JicaFoods found enough success to plunge into "Shark Tank" on Season 14, Episode 10, where Xin and Melissa asked for a $300,000 investment for a 3% stake.