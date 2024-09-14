One Of The Tastiest Ways To Cook Jicama Is To Make Crispy Chips

Mexican crops like corn, avocados, and tomatoes are now global staples, but jicama is another Mexican veggie that tastes great raw and cooked. Normally cut into matchsticks or spears and doused with lime and tajin, jicama is a white tuber with a refreshing cucumber-like taste and the most satisfying crunch imaginable. Even though it's normally featured raw in slaws or salads, the vegetable can also be cooked. One of the tastiest ways to improve on its crunchy and savory attributes is by transforming jicama into crispy chips.

Jicama is a vegetable and not a starch, offering a low-fat, carb-free alternative to potato or corn chips. Plus, they don't require the mess of a deep fryer to transform into the crispiest versions of themselves. You can either add them to a dehydrator or bake them low and slow in the oven. Either way, a dry cooking method will suck all the moisture out of them, effectively concentrating their subtle flavor into a more robust savoriness while converting their smooth fibrous and watery flesh into kettle chip doppelgangers.

You'll need an ultra-sharp and precise tool such as a mandoline to quickly and efficiently slice this rock-hard tuber into ultra-thin rounds. Toss the sliced rounds in a drizzle of oil and seasonings, spread them into a single layer over a baking sheet, and bake at 250 degrees Fahrenheit for between 90 and 100 minutes.