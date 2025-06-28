The Store-Bought Veggie Burger We'll Never Put In Our Carts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Vegans and vegetarians can almost always count on there being a veggie burger on the menu. But while meat alternatives have come a long way, they aren't always that great — in fact, some of them are really quite bad. The proof is right there in our Tasting Table ranking of 14 store-bought veggie burgers, where, of all the brands our taste-tester tried, there's one they'll never put back in their cart: the plant-based burger from Everything Legendary. Interestingly, Everything Legendary is also the brand behind what we determined to be the worst meatless ground beef brand in stores — the very one they could literally smell through the package.

In burger patty form, that observation remains fairly on the nose, with our tester claiming it not only tasted like a hot dog, but smelled like one, too. They aren't alone in that observation, either, with one Target-customer review saying, "Ever wondered what artificial hot dogs would taste like in burger form? These ... right here. Such a gross strong bologna/hot dog flavor. No amount of sauce or seasoning will mask it." The strange sausagey flavor isn't the only issue people have with these plant-based burger patties. As if the smell wasn't off-putting enough, the Everything Legendary burger patties fell flat for the rest of the senses, too.