Ghee is a type of clarified butter most commonly used in South Asian cuisine, though it has other culinary applications around the world. For example, it is a vital ingredient for creamy and fragrant chicken korma, and it can also be used to dress up mashed potatoes for a decadent twist. If you've never cooked with ghee before, it's best to start in moderation to get a sense of its taste, texture, and different uses. Though it was previously relegated to specialty stores, there are now numerous ghee brands currently available on the shelves of most popular grocery stores. As such, we ranked 10 ghee brands from the worst to the best, with Organic Valley ghee standing above the rest, even taking its slightly higher price into consideration.

Per Tasting Table's research, this ghee comes from a brand with deep roots in dairy. Organic Valley's substantial list of products includes butter, cheese, cream, milk, and much more. The organic and non-GMO certifications, as well as the utilization of pasture-raised cows, show a commitment to ethical and humane practices. What's more, the ghee from the Organic Valley brand tastes rich and full-bodied, with a distinctly pleasing flavor. In addition to Tasting Table's estimations, there are plenty of reviews from satisfied customers that indicate a preference for investing in a higher-quality ghee that makes it clear why this clarified butter is well worth it.