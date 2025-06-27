Our Favorite Ghee Brand Is Absolutely Worth The High Price Tag
Ghee is a type of clarified butter most commonly used in South Asian cuisine, though it has other culinary applications around the world. For example, it is a vital ingredient for creamy and fragrant chicken korma, and it can also be used to dress up mashed potatoes for a decadent twist. If you've never cooked with ghee before, it's best to start in moderation to get a sense of its taste, texture, and different uses. Though it was previously relegated to specialty stores, there are now numerous ghee brands currently available on the shelves of most popular grocery stores. As such, we ranked 10 ghee brands from the worst to the best, with Organic Valley ghee standing above the rest, even taking its slightly higher price into consideration.
Per Tasting Table's research, this ghee comes from a brand with deep roots in dairy. Organic Valley's substantial list of products includes butter, cheese, cream, milk, and much more. The organic and non-GMO certifications, as well as the utilization of pasture-raised cows, show a commitment to ethical and humane practices. What's more, the ghee from the Organic Valley brand tastes rich and full-bodied, with a distinctly pleasing flavor. In addition to Tasting Table's estimations, there are plenty of reviews from satisfied customers that indicate a preference for investing in a higher-quality ghee that makes it clear why this clarified butter is well worth it.
What makes Organic Valley ghee so great?
Lauded by reviewers as a healthy fat to add to one's diet and a staple cooking ingredient that stands up to high temperatures, Organic Valley ghee is definitely a brand worth keeping in your kitchen. Multiple reviews echo themes of convenience, versatility, and a great taste, which several reviewers indicate is of a particularly nutty and caramel-like variety. Though a 13-ounce jar can retail for nearly three times the price of its store-brand counterpart, the difference in quality is undeniable. It's also worth keeping in mind that, with this ghee, a little bit goes a long way. The product is solid at room temperature and shelf-stable or can be stored in the refrigerator to extend its lifespan during warmer months.
Try using Organic Valley ghee to make luscious chocolate fudge, dress up a bowl of sweet or savory popcorn, or cook your favorite sheet pan dinner. Whether you're making your favorite South Asian dish or you want to elevate your summertime grilling, ghee is a solid go-to. Consider the many different ways to use ghee in your regular cooking and opt for the Organic Valley brand for a reliable product that brings big flavor to your table.