What Exactly Is Watermelon Webbing And What Does It Say About The Fruit Inside?

If you're like us, you have probably picked a bland watermelon once or twice in your life. Unfortunately, it's only after creatively cutting up your watermelon that you realize the fruit lacks flavor or sweetness for you. Even if the rind was a rich, vibrant green and the melon looked perfectly ripe, the fruit inside could still disappoint. One of the best-kept secrets to choosing a delicious watermelon every time is to look for something called watermelon webbing.

Webbing, sometimes called sugar spots, can be mistaken for blemishes or even rot if you don't know what to look for. They're rough, pale brown marks on the rind that look like scars or scratches. They may also appear in a web-like pattern, which is how they got their name. They're not rotted or damaged spots, however. In fact, their presence may mean you just found one of the ripest, sweetest melons available.

Watermelon webbing forms as a natural part of the pollination process. When bees pollinate the watermelon plant's flower, the resulting fruit later develops these web-like scars. The amount of webbing will increase the more a plant is pollinated. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture in a post on X, the extra pollination makes the fruit grow better and results in a sweeter tasting melon. So, if you've been avoiding melons that are too scarred up because you think they've gone bad, you might have been passing up the sweetest ones.