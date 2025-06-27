Dolly Parton Keeps It Classic With Her Favorite Fast Food Burger

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As one of the world's most famous musicians, you might expect Dolly Parton to dine on the finest gourmet meals. If she did want to indulge in something like a hamburger, surely she could get a Michelin-star chef to make her one. But when it comes to burgers, she's loyal to a true, relatable classic. "I like those Whoppers at Burger King, that's always been my favorite," Parton told Today.

While Parton's favorite is a Whopper, she's also got some love for Animal Style burgers (though no mention of Animal Style fries) from In-N-Out. Parton hasn't shared exactly how she likes to order a burger, or if she even has a specific preference. That said, In-N-Out's Animal Style burger and Burger King's Whopper share some standard toppings. There's nothing unusual about the toppings. But they do reflect the simple, down-to-earth charm you'd expect from Parton. Animal Style burgers come with lettuce, tomato, pickles, grilled onions, extra spread, and a mustard-cooked patty. A Whopper comes standard with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mayo, and ketchup.

Hamburgers have held a special place in Parton's heart that goes all the way back to her childhood in Tennessee. In her 1994 memoir, "Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business," Parton revealed that she used to buy burgers from a place called Jiffy Burger. As a child, she'd play guitar on the streets of Knoxville when visiting her aunt and use the little bit of money she made to get the burgers. In her rural mountain home, she'd never had anything like a hamburger before. To her, they represented something bigger and better in life.