Dolly Parton Keeps It Classic With Her Favorite Fast Food Burger
As one of the world's most famous musicians, you might expect Dolly Parton to dine on the finest gourmet meals. If she did want to indulge in something like a hamburger, surely she could get a Michelin-star chef to make her one. But when it comes to burgers, she's loyal to a true, relatable classic. "I like those Whoppers at Burger King, that's always been my favorite," Parton told Today.
While Parton's favorite is a Whopper, she's also got some love for Animal Style burgers (though no mention of Animal Style fries) from In-N-Out. Parton hasn't shared exactly how she likes to order a burger, or if she even has a specific preference. That said, In-N-Out's Animal Style burger and Burger King's Whopper share some standard toppings. There's nothing unusual about the toppings. But they do reflect the simple, down-to-earth charm you'd expect from Parton. Animal Style burgers come with lettuce, tomato, pickles, grilled onions, extra spread, and a mustard-cooked patty. A Whopper comes standard with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mayo, and ketchup.
Hamburgers have held a special place in Parton's heart that goes all the way back to her childhood in Tennessee. In her 1994 memoir, "Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business," Parton revealed that she used to buy burgers from a place called Jiffy Burger. As a child, she'd play guitar on the streets of Knoxville when visiting her aunt and use the little bit of money she made to get the burgers. In her rural mountain home, she'd never had anything like a hamburger before. To her, they represented something bigger and better in life.
Dolly Parton likes all kinds of fast food
Even after decades of fame, Parton has remained grounded and relatable. Parton told PEOPLE in 2018 that her late husband, Carl Dean, took her to McDonald's on a date before they wed. She then told PEOPLE in 2024 that they had celebrated anniversaries there. Additionally, she once joked on "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" that whether she returns to a drive-thru depends on how many things they forget in her order after she checks the bag.
In an interview with Insider, Parton said her go-to order from Taco Bell was a Soft Taco Supreme, but added that she was also fond of the Mexican Pizza. On the sweet side of things, she once teamed up with Krispy Kreme on four unique, Southern-style donuts.
For Parton, a Whopper, or any fast food, isn't just about convenience. She told TODAY she would often go to Cracker Barrel with her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus. Like her trips to McDonald's with Carl Dean, these trips were about bonding with the people she loves. As she told PEOPLE, she didn't grow up with material things. And what better, simpler way to break free of that than with the indulgence of a fast food burger?
Given everything we know, it's easy to understand how, even after all her success, a fast food burger still means something special to Parton. Those burgers connected her to her youth, to her ambition, and eventually to falling in love and family.