Can You Eat Canned Food After A Heat Wave Power Outage?

If you lived through a brutal heat wave (or even just heard about how terrible they are), you probably have already drawn up plans to keep yourself and your family as comfy as possible the next time one hits — cooling, check; water, check. Now, as for emergency food supplies, canned goods are a no-brainer. But, you might be wondering how good they would fare in the scorching heat when the power goes out.

Surprisingly, canned goods don't do well when subjected to high temperatures despite their reputation for being nearly indestructible. For them to last as long as possible, you need to store them somewhere cool, between 50 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit. You can find many spots in your house within this temperature range on most days. However, recent heat waves in 2024 saw many places in the U.S. suffer from temperatures well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit — dangerous territory for canned goods.

According to the USDA, when storage temperatures soar beyond 100 degrees Fahrenheit, canned foods can go bad. As The Journal of Infectious Diseases explains, any thermophilic bacteria that have survived the canning process may become active. Once these heat-loving microbes wake, they can produce gases that will make the cans bloat and ferment the contents inside, which can be dangerous.