Why Canned Bread Deserves A Place In Your Emergency Food Supply

No matter where we live in the world, we experience some degree of unpredictability. Extreme weather conditions, politics, and economics are all examples of things well beyond our control. What we can control, however, is our level of preparedness. Many households choose to create an emergency food supply for peace of mind in case of a crisis. At the core of any emergency food pantry are non-perishable goods that store for a long time and are convenient to use even when low on heat and water. But did you know that one of the best canned goods to have in case of an emergency is canned bread? It's ready-made, shelf-stable, and provides important variety.

During natural disasters and other emergencies, resources are scarce. Fuel, such as gas and electricity, could be running low or temporarily unavailable. This means that your ability to bake bread and cook food on short notice would be impaired. Canned bread, though, requires no fuel use — you can still toast or microwave it if that's an option, but you can also simply open the can, slice the bread, and enjoy it as is. Since bread is viewed as an important dietary staple, especially during difficult times, having some on hand could provide both nutrition and a morale boost for your family.