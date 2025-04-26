Why Canned Bread Deserves A Place In Your Emergency Food Supply
No matter where we live in the world, we experience some degree of unpredictability. Extreme weather conditions, politics, and economics are all examples of things well beyond our control. What we can control, however, is our level of preparedness. Many households choose to create an emergency food supply for peace of mind in case of a crisis. At the core of any emergency food pantry are non-perishable goods that store for a long time and are convenient to use even when low on heat and water. But did you know that one of the best canned goods to have in case of an emergency is canned bread? It's ready-made, shelf-stable, and provides important variety.
During natural disasters and other emergencies, resources are scarce. Fuel, such as gas and electricity, could be running low or temporarily unavailable. This means that your ability to bake bread and cook food on short notice would be impaired. Canned bread, though, requires no fuel use — you can still toast or microwave it if that's an option, but you can also simply open the can, slice the bread, and enjoy it as is. Since bread is viewed as an important dietary staple, especially during difficult times, having some on hand could provide both nutrition and a morale boost for your family.
What is canned bread, exactly?
Canned bread has a surprisingly long history and has been around since 1928, when the successful canning company B&M began selling it commercially. In New England, it's even considered a nostalgic food that many used to eat in childhood. Despite the fact that it's called bread, don't expect an artisan loaf — both texture- and flavor-wise, canned bread is closer to a muffin. It's made with molasses, so it's pretty sweet, which is why some people have grown up eating it as a treat. There are many clever ways to use canned bread, though, despite the sweet profile. For example, eating it with baked beans is a very popular choice.
The canned bread you purchase in the store or online, such as B&M Brown Bread or B&M Brown Raisin Bread, usually comes with a "best by" date. This is consistent with the labeling of canned foods, which are by default expected to have a long shelf life and therefore don't need an expiration date. Generally speaking, the "best by" date on canned bread will be within two years of purchase, after which, the flavor and texture can begin to change. That said, it will still be safe to eat beyond that date (some experts claim it can keep for up to a decade) as long as the can is not damaged. If you're looking to keep it in storage for longer than 10 years, you might consider freeze-dried bread instead, which has a shelf life of 25 years.