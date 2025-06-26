The 4 Best Places To Buy Beef Tallow

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You've probably heard the news: beef tallow is undergoing a reclaim to fame. Everyone is scrambling to get their hands on the rendered fat — whether that's to incorporate it into pastry, caramelize root veggies, or even apply it directly to their skin. There's no shortage of ideas when it comes to tallow usage. These jars are in hot demand (and no, beef tallow and lard are not the same thing).

Unfortunately, actually getting your hands on this highly praised fat is an entirely different question. As a general rule, it's a versatile and nutrient-dense ingredient. However, it's absolutely essential to cook with high-quality beef tallow; unhealthy cattle meat is rife with additives and pesticides, and this concentrates in fatty tissues. Deciphering which brands are worth pulling off shelves is challenging — and then there's the question of finding stores that carry it in the first place. Let's eliminate some of the stress: Here are the four best places to buy beef tallow.