The 4 Best Places To Buy Beef Tallow
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
You've probably heard the news: beef tallow is undergoing a reclaim to fame. Everyone is scrambling to get their hands on the rendered fat — whether that's to incorporate it into pastry, caramelize root veggies, or even apply it directly to their skin. There's no shortage of ideas when it comes to tallow usage. These jars are in hot demand (and no, beef tallow and lard are not the same thing).
Unfortunately, actually getting your hands on this highly praised fat is an entirely different question. As a general rule, it's a versatile and nutrient-dense ingredient. However, it's absolutely essential to cook with high-quality beef tallow; unhealthy cattle meat is rife with additives and pesticides, and this concentrates in fatty tissues. Deciphering which brands are worth pulling off shelves is challenging — and then there's the question of finding stores that carry it in the first place. Let's eliminate some of the stress: Here are the four best places to buy beef tallow.
U.S. Wellness Meats
Ask anyone in the know, and you'll probably hear the name "Grasslands Beef." Admittedly, this is a little bit of a red herring, as the company is actually called U.S. Wellness Meats. However, the advice is solid: This tallow is hailed for being competitively priced and good quality. Customers can make their purchases directly through their website.
Established in 2000, U.S. Wellness Meats works with family farms that raise 100% grass-fed and finished cattle — eliminating concerns over stressed meat. It sells two different variations of beef tallow: standard and triple distilled. Sizings are available from small pails of 1.7 lbs to five-gallon buckets, with prices ranging from $17.46 to $201.83 before shipping. Everything it sells is pesticide, antibiotic, and growth hormone-free. In fact, according to the company's about-us page, it would be classified as organic if it wasn't for a scuffle with a now-private Missouri certification program. And for anyone interested in buying in bulk? That five-gallon bucket really speaks for itself.
Costco
For those on the hunt for a bargain, Costco might be back to save the day ... again. Shoppers have been raving about the chain's selection of beef tallow. So far, there are reports of Realgood American Angus Beef Tallow and even Fatworks Beef Tallow for under $20 per jar. If you spot tallow on your local Costco's shelves, grab it quickly — who knows how long it'll last.
Costco is great for securing the best deals and accessing a variety of brands. Since the best method to extract beef tallow from meat is hotly debated, being introduced to different production methods is valuable. The one caveat is the lack of stock consistency across the chain. What most shoppers don't realize about Costco's inventory availability is that it has an extremely limited number of stock-keeping units (SKUs). Would we suggest betting on Costco always having beef tallow in stock? Probably not, but it's worth checking — especially if you like to buy in bulk.
Fatworks
If Costco doesn't stock that tempting jar of Fatworks tallow, why not go straight to the source? The company is one of the most recommended places to buy from. Although it does come with a slightly higher price tag than competitors, it's worth it. "Fatworks has the best tallow," One Reddit user stated matter-of-factly on a chain flooded with recommendations. Known for its firm texture and good quality, Fatworks a leader within the tallow industry.
The finely-filtered Fatworks Pure Tallow is produced from cattle raised 100% on grass and is free from phthalates. It costs $18.25 for a 14 oz jar — slightly more expensive than U.S. Wellness Meats, but still a good value. Fatworks stocks numerous tallow variations, including an American Wagyu and gallon-sized buckets of Grass Fed Tallow. Besides, the company itself is fascinating: Its entire mission revolves around bringing forward a line of "healthy" fats. Purchase online or visit somewhere like Walmart or Costco; Fatworks partners with multiple retailers.
Amazon
Not everyone has the time (or nearby facilities) to purchase tallow in person. Ordering through Amazon is one method of streamlining the process, with options like Epic Beef Tallow or South Chicago Packing Wagyu Beef Tallow. It's a little depersonalized as a service — however, this approach has multiple benefits, including the reassurance of a built-in third-party review system. Amazon Same Day Delivery is another winning factor — a convenience worth considering for anyone located in large cities. "Tallow in a click" is a pretty compelling argument.
That reliable delivery service goes a long way. Buying beef tallow through Amazon is a great idea for anyone wanting access to dozens of brands and the safety net of tried-and-tested delivery systems. It is simply like going fishing in a larger pond. And on that note, why not start scoping out the pro tips for cooking with beef tallow? It might be arriving quicker than you think.