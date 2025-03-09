Are Beef Tallow And Lard The Same Thing?

If you have an affinity for french fries, you've probably heard restaurant chefs and fast food chains discuss what they're cooking their fries in. Two popular types of fat that are used worldwide for crisping up fries and other deep-fried snacks are beef tallow and lard. And while yes, they are both types of fat, they are not the same thing.

Beef tallow is rendered beef fat, which typically comes from cattle or sheep fat. The fatty tissue from the animal is removed, cooked at a high temperature, and clarified. The final product is the tallow, which is made up of 50% saturated fat, 42% monosaturated fat, and 4% polyunsaturated fat. It has a hard texture, like a stick of frozen butter, and a rich, beefy flavor. Lard, on the other hand, is rendered from pork fat. The lard is separated from the other fat elements like the beef tallow, but without the trans fat. It can come from a variety of areas on the pig, such as the belly, butt, and shoulder, and has a softer, more spreadable texture and neutral flavor.

Nutritionally, tallow and lard also differ greatly. The tallow contains vitamins A, B, E, K, and B12, and CLA (conjugated linoleic acid), which can help to reduce body fat and enhance the immune system. Lard doesn't have as much nutritional value as tallow, but it is high in vitamin D.