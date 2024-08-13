Why It's Essential To Cook With High-Quality Beef Tallow

Beef tallow is, put simply, the fat from cooked beef that has been rendered to use for cooking. After being rendered, the fat is stored and, after it's cooled, will turn solid and white, similar to the consistency of softened butter. The best use for beef tallow is using it in place of cooking oil to infuse extra flavor into your dishes. For example, you can fry eggs in beef tallow for a richer taste.

Before you get to using beef tallow in your cooking, it's important to keep in mind that quality makes a huge difference. To explain why, Tasting Table spoke with an expert, David Burke, one of the chefs at this year's U.S. Open, who was promoting his partnership with Flavors of the Open presented by DOBEL.

Burke explained, "Since fatty tissue can store things like pesticides and feed additives, it's important to cook with [high-quality] beef tallow which is generally defined as being sourced from grass-fed cattle or those raised on organic grains." With that in mind, when buying beef tallow, look out for a label that specifies the tallow was made from grass-fed cows. Or, if you go to a high-quality restaurant, you can turn steak scraps into easy beef tallow right at home.