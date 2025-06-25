The Star Ingredient McDonald's Leaves Off The Menu In India
McDonald's has been wildly successful overseas catering to the tastes of locals, and in India that has created one of the most singular McDonald's menus in the world. With tens of thousands of McDonald's locations worldwide in over 100 countries, exploring the overseas offerings at the ubiquitous burger chain can be an amazing view into local cultures. Many of these products combine classic McDonald's items with local flavors, like a bacon McMuffin that uses halloumi cheese in Cyprus, or a burger with bulgogi sauce in Korea. Some are entirely unique to different nations, like McD's version of the porridge dish bubur ayam in Indonesia and Malaysia. But one of the things that stands out about McDonald's international menu items in India is that you can't get a hamburger at all.
That's right. Beef patties are nowhere to be found in any Indian McDonald's. This stems from the country's dietary culture. As of 2021, vegetarians made up around 40% of the nation, per the Pew Research Center. An even bigger issue is the use of beef specifically. Hinduism and Islam strongly influence how many people eat in the country. Cows are sacred for Hindus, and slaughtering the animals is actually illegal in most Indian states. So having beef-based burgers on the menu, even for those people that don't follow religious customs, is not going to happen. And it's not just beef that's missing. There is also no pork served at Indian McDonald's, so no bacon or sausage.
While Hindus are not forbidden from eating pork, consuming pigs is also not very popular in India because of its history. There is a legacy of Muslim rule in the country dating back to the Mughal Empire in the 16th century. Islam forbids pork consumption. Combine centuries of Muslim rule with the nation's still sizable Islamic minority, and it makes sense that McDonald's avoids pig-based products.
So what can you get at an Indian McDonald's? Well if you do want some meat there is chicken. The most familiar items on the menu for an America would be the McChicken and Chicken McNuggets, along with the Filet-O-Fish. McDonald's India has also maintained the company's signature shakes and fries. The company has also subbed in chicken for some of its burgers. One example is the Maharaja Mac, which mimics McDonald's classic Big Mac but uses chicken patties and a habanero sauce instead of the thousand-island-esque Big Mac sauce.
And of course for a country with so many vegetarians there are plenty of meat free options. Many use a vegetarian patty made from potato, peas, and spices, like the McAloo Tikki Burger, which is one of McDonald's India's top selling items. It's topped with lettuce, tomato, and a tomato-mayo sauce. So while McDonald's may be an American-born institution built on burgers, it's proven to be quite the adaptable international business as well.