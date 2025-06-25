The Star Ingredient McDonald's Leaves Off The Menu In India

McDonald's has been wildly successful overseas catering to the tastes of locals, and in India that has created one of the most singular McDonald's menus in the world. With tens of thousands of McDonald's locations worldwide in over 100 countries, exploring the overseas offerings at the ubiquitous burger chain can be an amazing view into local cultures. Many of these products combine classic McDonald's items with local flavors, like a bacon McMuffin that uses halloumi cheese in Cyprus, or a burger with bulgogi sauce in Korea. Some are entirely unique to different nations, like McD's version of the porridge dish bubur ayam in Indonesia and Malaysia. But one of the things that stands out about McDonald's international menu items in India is that you can't get a hamburger at all.

That's right. Beef patties are nowhere to be found in any Indian McDonald's. This stems from the country's dietary culture. As of 2021, vegetarians made up around 40% of the nation, per the Pew Research Center. An even bigger issue is the use of beef specifically. Hinduism and Islam strongly influence how many people eat in the country. Cows are sacred for Hindus, and slaughtering the animals is actually illegal in most Indian states. So having beef-based burgers on the menu, even for those people that don't follow religious customs, is not going to happen. And it's not just beef that's missing. There is also no pork served at Indian McDonald's, so no bacon or sausage.