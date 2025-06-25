The Worst Store-Bought Baguette Tastes Like Cardboard

Baguettes are a type of French bread that you've surely enjoyed sliced horizontally with your favorite cheeses or sliced vertically to house an elegant sandwich. As a crusty bread with a light and airy crumb, making fresh baguettes is optimal. But, store-bought brands have managed to mass produce and package baguettes so you can pick them up during your next grocery shop. We sampled 10 store-bought baguettes, ranking them based on flavor and texture. And the worst store-bought baguette was Trader Joe's gluten-free baguette.

Considering three other Trader Joe's baguettes ranked in our top 5 favorite store-bought baguettes, we had high hopes for the gluten-free counterpart. Our hopes were definitely quashed after the first bite. Trader Joe's recommends placing the baguette in a 400-degree Fahrenheit oven to get that crispy, crusty crust that baguettes are known for. But with how thin this baguette was, it would basically become all crust and no crumb. The thin shape also limits what you can do with it; sandwiches are out of the question, for example. However, if you don't crisp the baguette up in the oven, the crust and crumb are an indistinguishable mouthful of gummy mush. As if a gummy texture wasn't bad enough, the flavor of this gluten-free baguette tasted like cardboard. Our taste tester described it as "a bitterness that left me not even wanting to finish a single bite."