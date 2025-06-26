10 Classic Fish For Sushi (And Why They're So Popular)

In the United States, many people are familiar with California rolls or a scoop of ahi tuna in a poke bowl. But few would claim to be experts in all things sushi.

For Western audiences, sushi might have an air of mystique around it. For starters, it's a sharp departure from dominant food traditions: raw fish isn't exactly a staple in most American kitchens. Whether it's the presentation, the unfamiliar ingredients, or just the idea of eating uncooked fish itself, sushi can feel both exciting and intimidating to the uninitiated.

The origin of pairing rice with fish goes back as far as the third century, when people living near the Mekong River in Southeast Asia began preserving fish in fermented rice, a technique that slowly spread to Japan over time. The style of sushi we recognize today — raw fish served over vinegared rice — didn't emerge until the 19th century during the Edo period in Japan. Around the year 1824, a Tokyo food stall run by Hanaya Yohei began serving what's now considered the earliest form of modern nigiri sushi.

Then, in the 1960s and 70s, with the rise of refrigeration and global seafood transport, sushi started to gain popularity outside of Japan. Access to fresh fish, along with growing curiosity about Japanese cuisine, made it possible for sushi to find a global audience.

From the ever-popular salmon and tuna to underrated stars like mackerel and snapper, the type of fish used in sushi can significantly affect its taste and texture. Factors like color, freshness, and fat content all play a role in shaping the flavor, too. If you're curious about what makes sushi fish so special, read on to learn more about ten of the most classic choices. Why are certain species so prized? What makes some cuts more expensive? And how different do they really taste? Let's dive in.