12 Ways To Soften A Hard Cookie And Save Your Snack
For people who have a sweet tooth, there are few things as satisfying as snacking on a freshly baked cookie. People may have different ideas as to what constitutes a perfect bake, and there are numerous cookie-baking tips and tricks to lead you to success. Some people like hard, crunchy cookies, and we don't judge them. In fact, there's a time and a place for them. However, many people would agree that a cookie with a slightly soft and chewy texture, especially in the center, is the best kind of cookie. Whether you're making cookies at home or buying them from a store, we're mostly after that gooey, chewy cookie that keeps us coming back for more.
Unfortunately, cookie-baking mistakes are all too common and can cause your batch to come out harder than you'd like. They may be overbaked or not made with the right ingredients or ratios to achieve that desired tenderness. Another cause of hard cookies, even if you've baked them to perfection, is letting them sit too long after baking, allowing them to harden over time. Thankfully, there are many ways to salvage your sweets so that you don't have to resort to food waste or eating less-than-satisfying cookies. Here are some ways to soften hard cookies and save your snack.
Pop them in the microwave
Perhaps one of the easiest ways to soften hard cookies is to pop them in the microwave. The warmth can bring them back to life, but you'll also need to reintroduce some moisture, like from a damp paper towel. The water from the paper towel will steam the cookies as they heat up, helping to soften them. However, keep in mind that the cookies will harden again once they cool down so it's best to do this only once you're ready to eat them.
For the best results, wrap each cookie individually in a damp paper towel. Don't soak the paper towel, though, otherwise there will be too much water and your cookies could turn to mush and disintegrate. Instead of running the paper towels under the tap, spray them lightly with water. You can use any clean spray bottle for this. Then, place your paper-wrapped cookies in a microwavable dish and nuke them for 10 to 15 seconds. Always start with less time and test your cookies so that you don't overdo it. If they're still hard, you can always put them back in.
Reheat them in an oven
Another way to soften your cookies is to reheat them in the oven. This is a trusted reheating method for all sorts of foods, including pizza, fries, and muffins. This trick even works for a hardened or stale baguette. The oven can help soften your cookies, and also be a nifty way to make your store-bought cookies seem freshly baked.
To use this method, you want your oven on a low heat setting so as not to go beyond a simple reheating. Set your oven to about 300 degrees Fahrenheit. You won't need a damp paper towel when using your oven, as it has a gradual heat that won't dry out your cookies like the microwave would. Lay your cookies in a single layer on some parchment paper or aluminum foil, and place them in the oven for one minute. As with the microwave, you want to start with a short amount of time and test them. Your cookies should be soft in no time, but if not, place them back in for another minute. Enjoy your warm, softened cookies before they get cold and harden again.
Use a slice of bread to rehydrate them
There are some ways to soften your cookies without using heat. One of the oldest tricks in the book simply calls for fresh bread and time. Place a slice of bread in a container — either a bread box or an airtight package — with your cookies. Like magic (more like science), your cookies should be soft after a few hours. The cookies will absorb the bread's moisture — which is why using fresh bread is your best bet. Stale or older bread will already have lost some of its moisture.
The fascinating thing is that you'll also watch over time as the bread becomes drier and drier, eventually turning into a crouton. A good idea is to use the end piece of a loaf of bread, as this is often the part that people usually don't like to eat. You'll also want to opt for white bread or another neutral-tasting bread because a loaf with stronger flavors could transfer some of this flavor into your cookies.
Wrap them in parchment paper while they're still warm
It's always good to check on your cookies as soon as they're done baking. The middle of your cookie should be soft — otherwise, you may have overbaked it. They will harden even more as they cool, so softer is always better than harder. The good news is that if you notice that you overbaked them, you can soften them with one simple tip. While they're still warm, wrap them up in parchment paper and let them sit for a few minutes.
Wrapping them while they're still warm will trap steam, introducing moisture back into your cookies and helping to soften them. It doesn't even have to be an airtight seal. An easy way to do this is to lay them out flat on a piece of parchment paper and cover with another piece on top. Then simply seal the sides by placing a fork, knife, or whatever eating utensil on each side to keep the warm air from escaping.
Place them in a container with a damp towel
You can use a slice of bread or a damp paper towel to reintroduce moisture into your cookies. The water will slowly absorb into the dry cookies, thereby softening them.
So, how does one go about doing this? Place your cookies in an airtight jar or container, spray some water on a paper towel, and lay it on top of your cookies. Then close the container and let time do its thing. Check on them after a couple of hours, and if they're still not soft, give them another few hours. Don't make your paper towel too wet, as you don't want your cookies to turn into a soggy mess. Just a light spray of water will work fine.
Dunk them in some milk or tea
There's never a good reason to toss or discard cookies (unless, of course, they're expired and not safe to eat). Even if you're a soft cookie lover, you may have found yourself with really hard or crunchy ones. Try dunking them in a glass of milk or a cup of tea to soften them. Instead of trying to warm them or find ways to make them softer, this method actually celebrates their crunch and hardness, while still rendering them soft. It's a delicious way to make the most of hard cookies.
This is by no means a new invention, and dunking cookies is quite common in many parts of the world. There's some skill involved in getting the timing right and ensuring the cookie reaches your mouth before disintegrating. The feeling of the cookie almost dissolving in your mouth can be really pleasurable, but understandably, not everyone will be a fan of the mushiness. Still, it's worth a try if you're looking for an instant way to enjoy your hard cookies.
Use an apple slice
Moisture diffusion really is your friend when you want to soften a hard cookie. You've heard about using bread and even a damp paper cloth, but there are even more ways to use this technique to help you save your snack. Many bakers might already know about the apple slice hack for keeping baked goods fresh, and you can use it for cookies, too. The cookies will pull water from the apple and soften.
Using an airtight container helps make the whole process more effective. So, cut an apple in half, in quarters, or even just use a slice, and place it inside the container. Then place your cookies in there and leave them for a couple of hours. You could even leave them for a couple of days, but be sure to check on your apple regularly. If it starts to turn mushy or moldy, it's time to chuck it. If you don't have any apples but you have some oranges, you can actually use orange peels to do the same thing. Orange flesh is perhaps a bit too wet, but the peel has enough moisture to soften your treats without turning everything to mush.
Place them on top of sugar cubes in an airtight container
Strangely enough, sugar cubes can also be used to soften cookies. It may be surprising because sugar cubes seem so hard and dry, but they do contain a small percentage of moisture. That's why you may have seen someone place sugar cubes in their cookie jar or with freshly baked muffins before.
To do this at home, place a couple of cubes at the bottom of your container or jar. Then, place your cookies on top, shut the container, and leave it overnight. Your cookies should be softened by the next day. The best part about using sugar cubes is that there's no need to worry about mold, like you would with a bread slice or an apple.
Freeze them for an hour or two
While reheating cookies can sometimes help to soften them, freezing them can also work. Funny enough, many people don't like frozen food, including vegetables, fruits, and baked foods, because freezing can alter their consistency — making them mushier, softer, or less crisp than they were before. However, if your cookies are too crisp, this may be just the thing you're after.
Wrap your cookies in plastic wrap or foil and freeze them for a couple of hours. Once you take them out, let them sit at room temperature for at least 15 minutes. They will have turned into soft, chewy cookies.
Give them a minute in the air fryer with a damp paper towel
We'd be remiss not to mention air fryers, seeing as they're all the rage nowadays. Everyone with an air fryer will wax lyrical about all the ways you can use it, and they definitely have a point. To add one to the list, you can also use your air fryer to soften a hard cookie. Much like using an oven, your air fryer will warm your cookies up and soften them. Air fryers are basically rapid ovens, meaning they will save you time — and you don't even have to preheat them.
The only thing is that air fryers usually produce high levels of heat quickly, so you'll want to set it to a really low heat setting and put them in there for even less time than your usual oven. Start with 30 seconds and check them — they may already be ready, depending on your air fryer. If not, use 30-second bursts and check them until they're soft.
Steam them
There are many different ways to introduce moisture back into your cookies to make them soft again. So, why not cut to the chase and try actually steaming them? Steaming your cookies will warm and moisten them at the same time. There are various ways you can steam your cookies, but the easiest is if you have a steamer basket.
Put your cookies in the basket, place the basket over a pot of lightly boiling water, and cover. Let the steam work for about three to five minutes, and enjoy delightfully soft cookies. If you don't have a steaming basket, there are ways to make your own makeshift steamer. You can make a water bath by filling a large dish with water and placing your cookies in a separate dish on top of that. Then, heat that up in the oven or microwave until the water gets hot enough to create steam. Be careful not to burn your hands and work safely with some gloves.
Store them with chewy cookies
Interestingly, this trick comes from a piece of advice on what not to do. Usually, you should not store your chewy cookies with crunchy ones because it will alter their texture. Crunchy cookies won't stay crunchy for long if they're kept with soft ones. However, if you're looking to soften your crispy cookies, you can try storing them with soft ones. Interestingly, this doesn't work in reverse — meaning your soft cookies won't become hard if you store them with crisp ones — but most cookies will harden anyway if you leave them for long enough.
The chewy or soft cookies will release their moisture over time, softening your crispy cookies. It may seem counterintuitive to bake even more cookies, but it can come in handy if you're already baking a large batch. Or spend a little and get yourself one or two soft cookies. Not only will it prevent you from wasting a perfectly good batch of cookies, but it will give you even more to snack on.