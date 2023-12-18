The Apple Slice Hack For Keeping Baked Goods Fresh

Love your baked goods and want to enjoy them longer before they dry out and no longer have that soft, pillowy texture you like to sink your teeth into? Then you are going to want to use an apple half to keep those breads, pound cakes, and cookies fresh. Apples are said to keep the doctor away, but as it turns out, this favorite fruit also keeps staleness at bay.

If you slice your apple right through the center and put half in an airtight container along with your baked goods, it can prolong that delicious taste from day one to day three. The idea behind this technique is the apple will release its moisture and your brownies, cakes, and other baked goods will absorb it, keeping them moist much longer than they would be without it. However, do make sure you inspect the apple daily to ensure it isn't getting mushy.