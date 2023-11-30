Why You Should Never Store Chewy Cookies With Crunchy Ones

After making a batch of homemade cookies, you may end up with leftovers that you'll want to keep for later. To ensure that the cookies taste nearly as good as they do when they're fresh out of the oven, there are a few tips to keep in mind when storing them. One essential detail? Keep the chewy cookies away from the crunchy ones.

This only applies if you have multiple types of cookies to store, but if you bake often, then you can easily find yourself in this predicament. It all comes down to moisture. For chewy cookies, you want to retain the moisture so that they stay soft, but with crunchy ones, you want to avoid it so they keep their crispiness. If you mix the two together, the chewy cookies can actually soften the crunchy ones, which we certainly don't want. So, to make sure that each type maintains its texture, all you have to do is store them in different containers.

For the chewy cookies, you'll want to close them in an airtight container. To further ensure softness, you can even place a slice of white bread in there with them. The bread will help keep the cookies soft because of the moisture in the fresh bread. For crunchy cookies, you'll also put them in an airtight container — just don't close it all the way to allow some air to get in and prevent any moisture buildup.