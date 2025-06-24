The 2-Mustard Aioli Bobby Flay Uses To Elevate Grilled Potatoes

Since his first appearance on the Food Network as a competitor on "Iron Chef America," Bobby Flay has been popular for his folksy personality and competitive nature as much as his signature cooking style and penchant for flavor layering. Whenever we see a new Flay recipe, we know it's going to be a solid hit without the need for any tweaking or substitutions. That's why we weren't surprised that Flay's take on classic grilled potatoes included a flavorful twist — a tangy aioli made from two different mustards.

Flay combines Dijon and whole grain mustard to create an aioli packed with flavor that will elevate the natural flavor of the Yukon gold potatoes used in the recipe. Dijon mustard, which is also Flay's secret to a great salad dressing, has a strong and distinctive flavor profile. Whole grain mustard contains coarsely ground mustard seeds, giving it a tangy flavor and a pasty texture. Combining the two, along with mayonnaise, honey, smashed garlic cloves, and salt and pepper, creates a thick, textured sauce that adheres well to the parboiled potatoes. According to Flay, adding the aioli to the potatoes before they are grilled "gives it a little bit of crustiness" (via Food Network on YouTube). If you're interested in trying his aioli recipe yourself, follow these instructions.