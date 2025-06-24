The 2-Mustard Aioli Bobby Flay Uses To Elevate Grilled Potatoes
Since his first appearance on the Food Network as a competitor on "Iron Chef America," Bobby Flay has been popular for his folksy personality and competitive nature as much as his signature cooking style and penchant for flavor layering. Whenever we see a new Flay recipe, we know it's going to be a solid hit without the need for any tweaking or substitutions. That's why we weren't surprised that Flay's take on classic grilled potatoes included a flavorful twist — a tangy aioli made from two different mustards.
Flay combines Dijon and whole grain mustard to create an aioli packed with flavor that will elevate the natural flavor of the Yukon gold potatoes used in the recipe. Dijon mustard, which is also Flay's secret to a great salad dressing, has a strong and distinctive flavor profile. Whole grain mustard contains coarsely ground mustard seeds, giving it a tangy flavor and a pasty texture. Combining the two, along with mayonnaise, honey, smashed garlic cloves, and salt and pepper, creates a thick, textured sauce that adheres well to the parboiled potatoes. According to Flay, adding the aioli to the potatoes before they are grilled "gives it a little bit of crustiness" (via Food Network on YouTube). If you're interested in trying his aioli recipe yourself, follow these instructions.
How to make Bobby Flay's two-mustard aioli
To make Flay's two-mustard aioli, you will need ½ cup of mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard, 1 tablespoon of whole grain mustard, 1 teaspoon of honey, 2 smashed garlic cloves, kosher salt, and freshly ground pepper as well as a whisk and a bowl with a lid. Whisk the measured ingredients together, add salt and pepper to taste, then cover the bowl and let it chill in your refrigerator for 30 minutes before using it.
If you want to add the aioli to roasted or grilled potatoes, Flay recommends using Yukon gold. Wash the potatoes and then parboil them in salted water. After draining them, let them cool, then cut them in half. Toss them with canola oil, which is the type of oil Flay recommends for most of his dishes. Then sprinkle on some salt and pepper and add the aioli. If you want to use your oven, just roast the potatoes on a baking sheet in your oven for 20 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. If you'd prefer them grilled, use a two-zone set-up to grill the potatoes for three minutes on each side until they are golden brown. Whether you roast or grill your potatoes, try out some of Flay's genius cooking tips that he's shared on his TikTok.