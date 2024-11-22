Bobby Flay's Secret To Great Salad Dressing Involves Your Near-Empty Mustard

Take a look at what's in your refrigerator door. Odds are, there are condiments: Ketchup, mayonnaise, relish, and mustard. Maybe you've got some soy sauce and hot sauce, too. Or, perhaps your door is full of half-finished salad dressings you'll use once every few weeks. For some reason, salad dressings are an easy condiment to accidentally hoard, even though they only have a shelf life of anywhere between one and four months and should be consumed within that time frame. In an attempt to stop buying more — no matter how good that store-bought Italian dressing looks — we encourage you to start making your own from scratch using ingredients you've already got in your fridge. Celebrity chef Bobby Flay recommends using your near-empty mustard to create a delicious salad dressing that packs a real punch.

Not only will this hack help get you the most bang for your buck when it comes to Dijon mustard, but it will help you contribute to a zero-waste lifestyle since you're not buying a brand new container of salad dressing that will inevitably not be finished. To do it, as Flay instructs on Instagram in a joint post with Misfits Market, add finely diced shallots, red wine vinegar, salt, pepper, extra-virgin olive oil, and a bit of honey to the jar of near-empty mustard. Shake it up in the jar to make sure all of the ingredients have been combined, and then give it a taste to see if it needs any adjusting before drizzling it on your favorite fresh chopped salad.