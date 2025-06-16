Why Bobby Flay Recommends Always Keeping These 2 Oils In Your Kitchen

Chef Bobby Flay has some great cooking tips for home chefs, from high-caliber kitchen skills to everyday basics. In an Instagram post about his five pantry staples, Flay lists extra virgin olive oil and canola oil as his top two pantry staples. Flay says that he usually cooks with canola oil, then he finishes dishes with extra-virgin olive oil. This advice is in line with one of the basics I learned in culinary school, where we were taught that different types of oil were best utilized for specific purposes based on flavor, technique, and desired outcome.

Canola oil, also known as rapeseed oil in some countries as it is derived from the rapeseed plant, is generally considered a healthy oil, as it's not animal-based, is low in saturated fat while being relatively high in omega-6 fatty acid, and contains vitamins E and K. It is a highly-refined product, however, and should still be consumed in moderation as opposed to excess. Canola oil has a smoke point of 400 degrees Fahrenheit, while extra-virgin olive oil has a lower smoke point of 325 degrees Fahrenheit. For extremely high heat cooking, there are a few oils you might consider using when you know you'll be cooking at temperatures upwards of 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Corn, soybean, and peanut oils all have a smoke point of 450 degrees Fahrenheit, as well as clarified butter, so these might be smarter choices to use when cooking at extremely high heat.