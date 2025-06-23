Hanging Kitchen Cups From The Ceiling May Look Nice, But There's A Safer Way To Do It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are some kitchen decor trends that should come with a safety warning. Magnetic knife racks, smooth floor tiles, and things hanging from the ceiling. Mugs, in particular, are becoming a popular thing to display by hanging them on wire or twine — you may have seen this at some Costa Coffee locations. While there's no arguing with the fact that hanging mugs have a certain visual appeal, your kitchen should be decorated in a way that prioritizes safety, not just aesthetics. Thankfully, there are many affordable hacks to organize your coffee mug collection that don't involve suspending them in mid-air.

The main reason for hanging the mugs is obviously the design effect — you love the way they look. They're also closer at hand than if they were stacked in a cubby — fair. Here's the problem, though: if the mugs are accessible while hanging from the ceiling, they're simultaneously in the way. Not to mention, the idea is a massive hazard in the case of an earthquake or even a really strong gust of wind. As soon as those cups bump against each other, you're in trouble. So, our suggestion would be to instead hang the mugs in a safer way — one that involves sturdy hooks. There are some clever storage spaces you are ignoring in your kitchen right now that could serve as nifty areas for displaying and storing your mugs. The side and underside of your cabinets are great examples of that.