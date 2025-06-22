11 Discontinued Frozen Pizzas That We Miss Dearly

Among the many frozen foods that we continue to miss, Trader Joe's Arugula Pizza, officially called Trader Giotto's Arugula Pizza, stands out as a particularly beloved item. This frozen pizza was imported from Italy and we loved it for its distinctive combination of high-quality ingredients and balanced flavors.

What made it stand out was the incredible blend of cheeses — mozzarella, manchego, provolone, and pecorino. Some versions included grana padano as well. Reviewers often described the cheese mix as rich and flavorful, with a distinctive feta-like aroma. But the real star? The cherry tomatoes. They were sweet, juicy bursts of flavor that cut through the richness of the cheeses perfectly. And then there was the arugula, adding that fresh, peppery bite and a lovely pop of green that contrasted so nicely with the reds and creamy whites on the pizza.

The crust was thin and just crispy enough to hold everything together without feeling like you were eating cardboard. Sure, some people mentioned the arugula could get a bit stringy, but that was a small quibble in an otherwise fantastic frozen pizza experience. Sadly, despite its popularity and rave reviews, Trader Joe's discontinued the pizza around early 2022, likely due to supply chain challenges or their rotating product strategy, though no official explanation was given. Its discontinuation left many fans disappointed, especially those who appreciated its authentic, Italian-inspired flavor and high-quality ingredients — some even took to Reddit to air their frustrations.