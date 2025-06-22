11 Discontinued Frozen Pizzas That We Miss Dearly
If you've ever tweeted a pizza chain begging for the return of your favorite frozen pie, you're not alone. Across Reddit threads, nostalgic forums, and impassioned fan petitions, pizza lovers everywhere are still mourning the loss of once-beloved classics. They say you don't know what you've got till it's gone — but we knew, hence the ensuing outrage following their discontinuation.
There's a particular kind of heartbreak that comes with discovering your favorite frozen pizza has been quietly discontinued. And it stings even more because the frozen pizza aisle is booming — with Wisconsin leading the charge in consumption. Yet despite growing demand, many iconic frozen pizzas have vanished, victims of shifting trends, rebranding, or bottom lines. As companies chase new flavors and faster cooking times, the comforting classics we grew up on are being left behind. In this article, we're looking back at the discontinued pizzas that left a lasting impression, diving into the reasons behind their disappearance and why we still wish we could grab just one more box.
Trader Joe's Arugula Pizza
Among the many frozen foods that we continue to miss, Trader Joe's Arugula Pizza, officially called Trader Giotto's Arugula Pizza, stands out as a particularly beloved item. This frozen pizza was imported from Italy and we loved it for its distinctive combination of high-quality ingredients and balanced flavors.
What made it stand out was the incredible blend of cheeses — mozzarella, manchego, provolone, and pecorino. Some versions included grana padano as well. Reviewers often described the cheese mix as rich and flavorful, with a distinctive feta-like aroma. But the real star? The cherry tomatoes. They were sweet, juicy bursts of flavor that cut through the richness of the cheeses perfectly. And then there was the arugula, adding that fresh, peppery bite and a lovely pop of green that contrasted so nicely with the reds and creamy whites on the pizza.
The crust was thin and just crispy enough to hold everything together without feeling like you were eating cardboard. Sure, some people mentioned the arugula could get a bit stringy, but that was a small quibble in an otherwise fantastic frozen pizza experience. Sadly, despite its popularity and rave reviews, Trader Joe's discontinued the pizza around early 2022, likely due to supply chain challenges or their rotating product strategy, though no official explanation was given. Its discontinuation left many fans disappointed, especially those who appreciated its authentic, Italian-inspired flavor and high-quality ingredients — some even took to Reddit to air their frustrations.
Jeno's Crisp 'n Tasty Pizza
Jeno's Crisp 'n Tasty Pizza carved out a loyal following as one of the cheapest, most satisfying frozen pizza options under Totino's umbrella. It didn't aim for gourmet — it delivered the basics: a crispy crust, tangy sauce, and nostalgic toppings like pepperoni cubes and classic cheese. Sold for around a buck (yes, just one dollar), it became a freezer staple. Many remember relying on it during college or childhood, often adding their own twists like freezing a cooked slice and eating it burrito-style.
So, when Totino's, which had owned the brand for years, discontinued Jeno's in 2019 — confirmed via a tweet that hit like a punch to the gut — brand faithfuls were devastated. The Twitter announcement acknowledged the love fans had for Jeno's, promised to pass the feedback along to the team, and then ... crickets. No revival, no limited-time comeback, it was just gone.
Totino's Crisp Crust Party Pizzas now fill the shelf space, but longtime devotees argue they're not the same. Some claim they're nearly identical aside from the shape, but others insist the crust, flavor, and texture miss the mark — a contrast to Totino's broader success in the freezer aisle. One reason many prefer Jeno's? They were less greasy and better tasting. For those who grew up on Jeno's, the replacement doesn't quite hit. And even now, die-hard loyalists continue to push for its return.
Buitoni Instant Pizza
If you were a kid in the '70s or '80s, there is a good chance that Buitoni Instant Pizza was a staple in your after-school routine. These small, frozen pizzas stood out not just for their taste, but for their unique method of preparation: they were designed to be popped straight into a toaster. Unlike traditional frozen pizzas, Buitoni's version was fully enclosed in dough — more like a flat, sealed calzone than an open-faced pie — which solved the common problem of toppings sliding off and making a mess in the toaster. It was perfect for latchkey kids and time-crunched parents.
Despite their cult following, Buitoni Instant Pizzas quietly vanished from shelves, leaving behind little more than fond memories and a digital trail of nostalgia. Reddit users still swap stories about the pizza pockets and a Facebook fan page with 6,600 followers and 6,500 likes remains active, pleading for their return. There's even a Change.org petition to resurrect the product, proof that the nostalgia for Buitoni Instant Pizza runs deep and its legacy endures among fans.
The petition, titled "Bring back Buitoni Instant Cheese Pizza from the '80's," is filled with heartfelt comments from people praising its flavor, consistency, and the memorable steam that escaped after the first bite. The steady stream of recent signatures and passionate testimonials highlight just how much this discontinued pizza is missed. Buitoni now focuses on refrigerated cheese products, pastas and sauces.
Tofutti Pizza Pizzazz
Before vegan frozen pizzas were everywhere, there was Tofutti Pizza Pizzazz, a trailblazer for plant-based eaters long before the dairy-free boom. Known for its pan crust, dairy-free mozzarella cheese, and delicious sauce, Pizza Pizzazz came in boxes containing three, squared slices, available in classic original cheese and four cheese varieties. The pizzas were cholesterol-free, butterfat-free, dairy-free, and catered to a niche, but loyal audience of vegans, lactose-intolerant folks, and anyone curious about a healthier frozen pizza option in the early 2000s and beyond.
Tofutti, one of the best vegan ice cream brands, famous for its soy-based alternatives, brought its same commitment to non-dairy innovation to the frozen pizzas aisle. The four cheese pizza variety featured a satisfying blend of dairy-free mozzarella, cheddar, feta and ricotta cheeses. Each brought its own unique taste and texture, creating a rich, indulgent pizza experience. The pie's flavor, texture, and overall experience were so satisfying that even non-vegans couldn't feel deprived or notice it was dairy-free according to reviews. Unfortunately, despite its cult status, Pizza Pizzazz quietly disappeared from stores, with the company shifting focus to its core dairy alternative products.
Fans weren't having it. Online petitions popped up pleading for its return, with nostalgic fans calling it "a staple" and one of the few truly satisfying vegan pizzas from that era. While today's market offers many more vegan frozen pizzas, few have matched the original appeal of Tofutti Pizza Pizzazz, which was truly a pie ahead of its time.
DiGiorno Spicy Chicken Supreme
DiGiorno's Spicy Chicken Supreme pizza was a fan-favorite frozen pizza known for its flavorful combination of toppings and signature rising crust. The pizza featured a golden-brown, thick crust layered with a sweetened tomato sauce, real mozzarella cheese, and a colorful medley of red and green bell peppers, onions, and notably, spicy chicken strips.
Despite its popularity and frequent shortages in grocery stores across the United States, DiGiorno discontinued the Spicy Chicken Supreme pizza. The brand confirmed the discontinuation on X (formerly Twitter) in May 2021, which disappointed many fans who had difficulty finding it even before that date. The pizza inspired a passionate fanbase that launched a Change.org petition in August 2022, urging Nestlé (DiGiorno's parent company) to bring back the Spicy Chicken Supreme. Plenty of loyal buyers, including over 500 petition signers who praised its spot-on ratio of flavor to toppings and called it their all-time favorite frozen pizza, have voiced a strong desire to see it make a comeback.
Beyond the memories of sharing it with family or turning to it as a reliable solo meal, many appreciated its wide appeal — including to those with dietary restrictions. Online discussions reveal frustration over the discontinuation, with some users lamenting the loss and questioning why DiGiorno replaced it with less popular varieties like the mac and cheese pizza.
DiGiorno Garlic Bread Pizza
DiGiorno's Garlic Bread Pizza was the definition of indulgent. Imagine buttery, garlic bread as your crust, layered with rich tomato sauce, bubbling cheese and toppings. Larger than the standard DiGiorno pizzas at the time and square in shape, it baked up golden with crisp edges that delivered just the right amount of crunch. The texture contrast, combined with the unmistakable flavor of garlic bread kept fans coming back for more.
It quickly became a favorite among frozen pizza lovers looking for something a little different. The crust wasn't just a vehicle for toppings, it was the star. But in March 2021, DiGiorno stunned fans by announcing its discontinuation on X. The backlash was immediate.
Loyal customers flooded social media, expressing disbelief and disappointment, pleading for its return with some declaring it was their absolute favorite and no other frozen pizza could compare. One fan even promised to buy 50 immediately if it came back, while others reminisced that it was the only frozen pizza their family enjoyed, lamenting that the alternatives simply didn't measure up. Many expressed disappointment and frustration, with heartfelt messages about how much they missed the unique flavor and texture, and how no other product in DiGiorno's lineup could fill the void left by the garlic bread pizza's absence. A Change.org petition soon followed, calling for its revival and reminding the world how sorely it was missed.
Trader Joe's Pizza Al Pollo Asado
Leave it to Trader Joe's Pizza Al Pollo Asado to dream up a frozen pizza inspired by street food. Their Al Pollo Asado pizza fused a gluten-free corn masa crust topped with marinated grilled chicken breast, refried beans, jack cheese, and a zesty tomatillo salsa. The bean and cheese layer was the perfect swap for tomato sauce, holding the toppings to the masa crust with a mild, creamy touch. A bold twist on tradition, it stood out from the typical frozen cheese or pepperoni options — offering something uniquely flavorful.
But in 2019, a recall notice published on CBS News from the USDA revealed a labelling oversight: wheat wasn't listed as an allergen on the packaging. The pizza was pulled from the shelves, and soon after, quietly discontinued altogether. The move left fans stunned. Reddit threads questioned its disappearance, and Trader Joe 's-centric blogs mourned the loss, calling it "one of the most unique frozen pizzas they ever sold."
Fans of Trader Joe's Al Pollo Asado pizza were heartbroken by its quiet disappearance from store shelves with several calling it their favorite item at Trader Joe's. Others expressed deep frustration, including a pregnant customer who had a strong craving and drove to the store only to leave disappointed. For many, this pizza was a staple that drew them to the store in the first place. The consensus? It was one-of-a-kind, and people haven't forgotten.
Mama Rosa's Pizzas
For many families, Mama Rosa's wasn't just frozen pizza — it was a household staple. Known for its affordability, variety, and unmistakable "school cafeteria" charm, Mama Rosa's pies were the go-to option for busy weeknights and afterschool snacks. They weren't gourmet by any stretch, but they didn't need to be. That was the appeal. With options like pepperoni, sausage, and combo on oversized oval crusts, they were praised for being simple, filling, and easy to prepare. America loved them.
Then, sometime during the pandemic, they quietly disappeared. No official press release, no farewell message — just empty shelves and a growing chorus of confused fans wondering what happened. Online forums are filled with memories: of kids eating them while watching movies at their grandparents' house, of buyers bulking them up with extra toppings, of parents saying how much their kids loved them. Mama Rosa's delivered a dependable comfort that few other frozen brands could replicate — a flavor so distinct, some say they could recognize blindfolded. Others still search grocery stores, hoping to stumble upon a stray box. Another bunch continue looking for recipes to recreate the signature soft crust and nostalgic flavor at home — usually without success.
Schwan's Company, which acquired the brand in 2017, quietly discontinued Mama Rosa's, leaving behind a loyal base of customers who still mourn the loss. A petition to bring them back has already gathered over 15,940 signatures, showing just how deeply the brand was loved.
Nabisco Poppins Toaster Pizzas
Nabisco Poppins Toaster Pizzas were a popular frozen snack available during the 1960s and early 1970s, marketed as a quick and convenient way to "turn your toaster into a pizzeria." They came in three varieties: cheese, sausage, and pepperoni, and were sold in boxes of six at prices that made them accessible for many families at the time. These mini pizzas stood out for their small, rounded crusts and their unique preparation method. Unlike most frozen pizzas designed for the oven, Poppins were specifically intended to be heated in a standard pop-up toaster.
Though largely unfamiliar to many today, Nabisco Poppins are fondly remembered and holds a unique place in frozen food history as one of the earliest attempts at toaster-friendly pizza. They were part of a broader wave of snack innovation during the late '60s and early '70s, when brands like Buitoni and Kellogg's were rolling out quick, pizza-flavored snacks like Toasterinos and Presto Pizza, all aiming to bring pizza flavor to quick, pop-in-the-toaster formats.
Online discussions reveal a lingering affection for Poppins mixed with amusement. Some highlight potential design flaws — like toppings sliding off mid-toast or grease dripping into the appliance — which may have contributed to their short shelf life. While no one knows the exact date when Nabisco Poppins Toaster Pizzas were discontinued, a Facebook comment noted that they vanished from certain grocery stores after 1973, supporting the idea that their market presence ended in the early to mid-1970s.
Tombstone Microwave Pizza
If you grew up in the '90s, there's a good chance you remember Tombstone's microwave pizzas — a quick, no-fuss option that let you skip the oven and still enjoy a hot, satisfying slice. These weren't just smaller versions of their regular frozen pizzas; they were made specifically for the microwave, catering to busy households and anyone looking for a fast meal without sacrificing flavor. With easy preparation and bold flavors like pepperoni and meat lovers, Tombstone microwave pizzas quickly became a go-to solution for weeknight dinners, after-school snacks, and casual gatherings. Over time, though, they quietly disappeared from store shelves. And since Nestlé took over the brand in 2010, there hasn't been a full-sized microwave Tombstone pizza in sight — just the smaller mini versions which lack the same nostalgic charm for many longtime fans.
For those who grew up with the originals, that's been a major letdown. Many have shared their frustration online, with some even startingpetitions asking Nestlé to bring them back to grocery store shelves. While Tombstone continues to offer a variety of frozen pizzas with toppings like pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, and peppers, none are specifically designed for microwave preparation anymore. Matter of fact, if you choose to reheat leftover pizza from the new line up in the microwave, do so with caution using short intervals to avoid a soggy crust or uneven heating.
Trader Joe's Greco Roman Pizza
If you ever wandered into Trader Joe's freezer section and picked up their Greco-Roman Pizza, consider yourself one of the lucky ones. This thin-crust, Mediterranean-inspired pie was something of a cult favorite before it quietly disappeared from shelves. Each package held two thin-crust pies topped with fire-roasted red peppers, briny Kalamata olives, feta, and mozzarella; not your typical meat-lovers or four-cheese situation. It brought a bold, slightly tangy, salty twist to the frozen aisle, and while the toppings were a bit sparse, what it lacked in volume it made up for in flavor.
Today, devoted fans on Reddit still express strong nostalgia for the Greco-Roman Pizza, noting it was a memorable favorite and, for some, a staple during their younger years. One person mentioned trying to recreate the pizza at home, layering premade pizza dough with roasted red pepper spread for the sauce, Kalmata olives, roasted red peppers, feta cheese, shredded mozzarella, and a sprinkle of oregano in a bid to relive the magic. It was not quite the same, but the love runs deep. In a Trader Joe's Discontinued Facebook community of over 11,000 members, it is named among the most-missed items, with commenters sharing it was their favorite pizza.