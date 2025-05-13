The State That Consumes A Ridiculously High Amount Of Frozen Pizza

When pizza-lovers think of America's primo 'za locations, New York City's thin crust, Chicago's deep-dish, and Detroit's square slices likely come to mind. But, when it comes to frozen pizza specifically, the U.S. epicenter is perhaps-fittingly none other than America's Dairyland. According to Instacart data for online orders (via KRQE), foodies in Wisconsin ordered more frozen pizzas than foodies in any other state. Runners-up for frozen pizza sales by volume were North Dakota, Iowa, Missouri, and Minnesota.

The state's abundance of locally-available cheese is partially to thank for its domestic frozen pizza popularity. Wisconsin is known for its cheeses, and nationwide frozen pizza giants DiGiorno, Tombstone, and Jack's are all primarily produced in Wisconsin, and all source their mozzarella cheese from Wisconsin dairy farms, as of 2019. Supermarket freezer aisles in Wisconsin are also typically stocked with other popular regional frozen pizza brands like Palermo's and Portesi.

Beyond that famous cheese-trove, a weather-specific motivation also gives Wisconsinites an edge over frozen pizza consumption in other states. "There's a big portion of the year when you're not going outside and you want something that's convenient and tastes great and feeds the whole family," Nick Fallucca, chief product and innovation officer at Palermo's Pizza, told Spectrum News in 2019. "Per capita," says Fallucca, "people in Wisconsin eat more frozen pizza than anyone else in the country ... It's highly unlikely that any other state is going to take over from pizza production, Wisconsin I think has that covered."