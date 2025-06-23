What Is Beef Tendon And How To Cook It The Right Way

You may have come across beef tendon in a bowl of Vietnamese beef pho or perhaps a comforting Taiwanese beef noodle soup. While it's a fairly common ingredient in a variety of Asian dishes, beef tendon is not nearly as common in western cuisines, which could be why you're wondering what exactly it is (and how to go about cooking it). We spoke with Douglas Keane, Chef and Partner at Cyrus restaurant in California wine country's Sonoma county, to learn about the cut of meat. "Beef tendon is the connective tissue between bones and muscles on a cow," he explains. "It has a lot of collagen. It's a mellow beef flavor with a good amount of savory/umami taste. Not as much savory as a seared steak, more like a roast beef flavor. As for the texture, when it's cooked and hits perfectly it's the most perfect gelatinous mouth feel."

When asked how he likes to prepare beef tendon, Chef Keane notes seasoning it ahead of time with salt — he typically uses around 2% of the weight of the beef tendon — along with garlic and thyme. Then, not unlike a braise, the beef tendon "needs to be slow cooked ... and just left in the final soup" (when it's used in soups, as it commonly is).