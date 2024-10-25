The 2-Step Prep Process You Need To Cook Beef Tendon

If you haven't cooked beef tendon before, you might be put off by its white color and firm texture, which has little resemblance to regular cuts of meat. However, its rich flavor is worth making the effort — just be mindful to rinse and blanch it first before following your recipe to remove any beefy odors.

Beef tendon is the connective tissue that links a cow's muscles to its bone. While it doesn't contain bone itself, it does have a firm, fibrous texture, because it needs to be strong enough to provide mechanical support to the bones as the animal's muscles contract. It's also packed full of collagen, which is tough and inelastic in its natural state. However, when cooked low and slow, the collagen in beef tendon miraculously softens, taking on a gelatinous texture (some say it has a similar texture to pork belly), much like the way chicken feet and pig trotters become tender after a lengthy simmer.

Beef tendon can have a strong beefy aroma, veering on gamey, which can deter people from cooking it. However, you can combat this issue by rinsing your tendons in cold water and blanching them for three minutes. Then you can give them an additional rinse after boiling to wash off any unpleasant residues on the surface. After this quick two-step process, cook your tendons as normal, either via a slow cook for a gelatinous textured protein or a speedy deep fry to create a crunchy snack.

